Gateshead 1 King's Lynn Town 2: Norwich City loanee proves difference as Linnets keep title bid on track

Simon Power's brace helped King's Lynn Town to all three points at Gateshead. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse hailed his side's "terrific" win at Gateshead to set up a huge week of football at The Walks.

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse, right, and his assistant Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse, right, and his assistant Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City loanee Simon Power was the hero with a goal in either half as the Linnets ended the Heeds' long unbeaten run with a classy away day show.

"I thought we were excellent today," said Culverhouse, "In the first half we bossed the game, looked comfortable with the ball and looked very, very good.

"The wind was difficult out there but we were dominant and picked up a great goal from Simon.

"We knew what to expect from them in the second half and they came at us with all guns blazing and had a right go.

"I thought they were very good in that spell of the game. I was disappointed with the way we conceded the goal, that's not like us from a start in play, but we hung in there and it was a great relief when the ball trickled over the line for the second. That wasn't an easy finish as Simon had a defender desperate to tackle but the composure he showed was good.

"We came here to win and that's why we made the changes through the game as we did.

"They are a very good team make no mistake. They don't lose many and Mike (Williamson, manager) has them drilled well.

"The lads have put a terrific shift in today and there are some tired legs in the dressing room so we now have to rest up the best we can ahead of Tuesday."

A tight opening saw few chances for either side before Adam Marriott fired wide from distance. The first real action of the game saw the visitors take the lead as Power intercepted a short home pass and then keep his cool to slot past Sam Guthrie from the angle.

The home team looked rattled by the shock of conceding and it was the Linnets who continued to produce the better chances. Michael Gash saw a shot blocked following the attentions of two home defenders, Marriott's half chance led to a corner which was headed over by Rory McAuley and Marriott should have done better when he found himself with only Guthrie to beat, the home keeper producing a fine blocking save.

Gateshead, clearly geed up by manager Williamson's words, began the second spell on the front foot and were quickly level. Alex Street produced a magnificent display to turn an Aaron Jones attempted clearance around his post but from the resulting corner he was helpless as JJ O'Donnell rose highest to nod the ball home for the leveller.

The game then became open with Power forcing Guthrie into action and at the other end Chris Smith denied home midfield man Nicky Deverdics with a goal line clearance.

With the minutes ticking away Power collected a long clearance before committing two home defenders on a mazy run before sliding the ball beyond Guthrie for the game's deciding moment.

Deep into injury time O'Donnell was inches away from connecting with a low cross meaning the Linnets were to claim a vital three points as the finish line of the National League North begins to come into view.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones, Barrows, Jarvis, Smith, McAuley, Power (Payne), Richards, Gash, Marriott (Southwell), Henderson (Carey). Unused subs: Kelly, Ward.

Goals: Power 17, 82

Bookings: McAuley, Henderson

Referee: E Duckworth

Attendance: 1084