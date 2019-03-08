King’s Lynn v Hitchin Town game will go ahead after fence repairs at The Walks

The Walks, where fences have been repaired Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Tomorrow’s game between King’s Lynn Town and Hitchin is going ahead after fence repairs at The Walks.

A reserves fixture was cancelled on Wednesday night after part of the fence at the ground blew down in a gale.

Club spokesman Mark Hearle said: “The fence has been fixed, other areas of concern have been checked by the builders and we forsee no probleems for tomorrow.”

Mr Hearle added the repairs had cost “a good amount of money” after the club received four-figure quotes for the job.

As well as repairing the section blown down by the wind, other sections of the fence required strengthening work.

Tomorrow the Linnets, currently third in the Southern Premier League, will be hoping for a fair wind when they take on 16th-placed Hitchin Town (3pm).