Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

King’s Lynn v Hitchin Town game will go ahead after fence repairs at The Walks

PUBLISHED: 13:27 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 15 March 2019

The Walks, where fences have been repaired Picture: Ian Burt

The Walks, where fences have been repaired Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Tomorrow’s game between King’s Lynn Town and Hitchin is going ahead after fence repairs at The Walks.

A reserves fixture was cancelled on Wednesday night after part of the fence at the ground blew down in a gale.

Club spokesman Mark Hearle said: “The fence has been fixed, other areas of concern have been checked by the builders and we forsee no probleems for tomorrow.”

Mr Hearle added the repairs had cost “a good amount of money” after the club received four-figure quotes for the job.

As well as repairing the section blown down by the wind, other sections of the fence required strengthening work.

Tomorrow the Linnets, currently third in the Southern Premier League, will be hoping for a fair wind when they take on 16th-placed Hitchin Town (3pm).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk school in lock-down following reports of ‘suspicious’ man

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk school in lock-down following reports of ‘suspicious’ man

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Candlelit underground supper club launching in ‘Norwich’s own Diagon Alley’

Curious Club will be hosting a supper club beneath the streets of Norwich. Photo: Andy Loveday

City courtroom closed after woman makes false anthrax claim

Emergency services at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rotherham United v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City's Championship trip to Rotherham United on Friday lunchtime Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists