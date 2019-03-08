Linnets up to second after impressive win at Farsley Celtic

Lynn assistant boss Paul Bastock was delighted with his side's display. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town moved up to second with a hard-fought victory at Farsley Celtic in the Vanarama National League North.

Goals from Alfie Payne and Michael Gash secured all three points for the Linnets, who withstood a second half fightback but Will Hayhurst's penalty proved nothing more than a consolation for the hosts.

Lynn served notice of their ambition early on when Adam Marriott's 25-yard effort clattered against the crossbar. Celtic struck the woodwork themselves shortly after through Dave Syers but Lynn got their noses in front on the half-hour mark thanks to Payne's smart strike.

It got even better five minutes later when Gash's curling effort doubled the visitors' advantage. Lynn came so close to wrapping up the points just before the hour mark but Payne's effort was tipped onto the bar by Celtic goalkeeper Elliot Wynne.

It proved the spur Celtic needed and it looked like Lynn were going to have to face a nervy half hour when Hayhurst reduced the arrears from the penalty spot.

But Lynn held firm and assistant boss Paul Bastock hailed the spirit of his side.

"There won't be too many sides that come here and get something," said Bastock. "We should have been out of sight in the first half. They were very direct - the goal we gave away was a poor goal but the boys have ground it out.

"It's huge - let's keep it rolling. Sometimes you have to do the ugly stuff and the togetherness is unbelievable in there. We've got a special bunch of boys. They've all got their own unique attributes that they bring to this team."

Bastock hailed Culverhouse's influence as Lynn made it six games unbeaten since an opening day loss at Guiseley.

"I believe in the way Ian sets his teams out that we will cause a lot of problems this year," he added. "He is without doubt the best manager that I've ever worked with.

"It's the way he delivers everything, he's so positive. He's right all the time - the lads love him and rightly so."