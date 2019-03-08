King's Lynn Town head to Ipswich for FA Youth Cup clash

King's Lynn Town youth team boss Neil Fryatt Picture: Matthew Usher © Archant Norfolk 2015

King's Lynn Town youth team make a trip across the border on Wednesday night to take on Ipswich at Portman Road in the FA Youth Cup.

It's the second successive season that manager Neil Fryatt has guided the young Linnets to the first round proper - last season they travelled to Northampton Town where they bowed out 3-0 after conceding three late goals.

"It's going to be a tough ask but it's cup football and you just never know," said Fryatt. "The lads have worked very hard and battled well to get to this stage of the cup again and they deserve their chance to play at a wonderful stadium like Portman Road on, what I am sure, will be a magnificent surface.

"I will be telling them to go out there and enjoy the experience and give it a real go. No one will need any motivation for the game - if they do then they really shouldn't be playing football."

The winners of the tie, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will host Exeter City in the next round.