King’s Lynn Town land dream tie against Pompey in FA Cup second round

Sonny Carey is mobbed after his winner at Port Vale - Lynn will travel to Portsmouth in the second round. Picture: Gerard Austin Gerard Austin

King’s Lynn Town have landed a dream tie in the FA Cup second round after being drawn against 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth.

The Linnets secured their passage into the second round at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Port Vale and their reward is a trip to Fratton Park on the weekend of November 27-30.

Portsmouth beat Ipswich Town 3-2 to secure their name in the hat and Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will have happy memories of playing against Pompey as he was part of the Norwich City coaching team that secured promotion to the Premier League there in May 2011.

A victory for the Linnets against the south coast side would net them a prize fund of £25,500 and put them in the third round when Premier League sides enter the fray. It would even throw up the possibility of a Norfolk derby against Norwich City.

But first Culverhouse will be eager to bring his side back down to earth as they travel to Sutton United in the National League Premier this Saturday.

FA Cup second round draw

Stevenage v Hull City

Harrogate Town v Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town

Barrow or AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town

Stockport County v Yeovil Town

Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City

Portsmouth v King’s Lynn Town

Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra

Peterborough United v Chorley

Morecambe v Solihull Moors

Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City or Northampton Town

Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Newport County v Salford City

Marine v Havant & Waterlooville

Gillingham v Exeter City

Canvey Island v Boreham Wood

Carlisle v Doncaster Rovers

Barnet v MK Dons

Bristol Rovers v Darlington

Bradford City v Oldham