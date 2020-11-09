King’s Lynn Town land dream tie against Pompey in FA Cup second round
PUBLISHED: 19:32 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:32 09 November 2020
Gerard Austin
King’s Lynn Town have landed a dream tie in the FA Cup second round after being drawn against 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth.
The Linnets secured their passage into the second round at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Port Vale and their reward is a trip to Fratton Park on the weekend of November 27-30.
Portsmouth beat Ipswich Town 3-2 to secure their name in the hat and Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will have happy memories of playing against Pompey as he was part of the Norwich City coaching team that secured promotion to the Premier League there in May 2011.
A victory for the Linnets against the south coast side would net them a prize fund of £25,500 and put them in the third round when Premier League sides enter the fray. It would even throw up the possibility of a Norfolk derby against Norwich City.
But first Culverhouse will be eager to bring his side back down to earth as they travel to Sutton United in the National League Premier this Saturday.
FA Cup second round draw
Stevenage v Hull City
Harrogate Town v Blackpool
Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town
Barrow or AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town
Stockport County v Yeovil Town
Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City
Portsmouth v King’s Lynn Town
Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra
Peterborough United v Chorley
Morecambe v Solihull Moors
Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City or Northampton Town
Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge
Newport County v Salford City
Marine v Havant & Waterlooville
Gillingham v Exeter City
Canvey Island v Boreham Wood
Carlisle v Doncaster Rovers
Barnet v MK Dons
Bristol Rovers v Darlington
Bradford City v Oldham
