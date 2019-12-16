Former King's Lynn Town man found guilty of accepting bribe

Former King's Lynn Town player Tommy Wright has been found guilty of accepting a bribe during his time at Barnsley. Picture: Archant

A former King's Lynn player has been found guilty of accepting a bribe of £5,000 to leak commercial information about players.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tommy Wright, who had a short spell at The Walks in 2000, was handed an envelope during the course of an undercover 'Football For Sale' investigation into corruption in football by the Daily Telegraph in 2016 whilst assistant manager at Barnsley.

You may also want to watch:

Wright, who also took his first steps into coaching with the Linnets under Gary Mills, denied wrongdoing but was convicted of two charges of receiving or accepting a bribe in contravention of the Bribery Act 2000.

Football agent Dax Price, 48, of Sittingbourne, Kent, was also found guilty of two charges of offering or promising a bribe contrary to the same act.

The defendants will be sentenced in the new year.