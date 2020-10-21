Double blow for Linnets ahead of FA Cup clash

Aaron Jones's early-season form has been brought to a halt by injury Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse has been hit by more selection problems ahead of one of King’s Lynn Town’s biggest matches in recent years.

Right-back Aaron Jones will miss Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie against Notts County - and looks set to be out of action for a month.

And striker Michael Gash won’t be back in a Linnets side for “months, not weeks” according to the Linnets boss.

Jones suffered a knee ligament injury during the weekend defeat at Weymouth and, coupled with the red card shown to central defender Rory McAuley, means massive disruption to the Lynn back four at the weekend – although Culverhouse admits he was expecting worse news.

“He (Jones) has just had a scan and it is good news,” he said. “We thought he had done his cruciate, because his knee opened up really badly and he heard a pop, but he has just torn the ligament in there so we are probably looking at a month. He is a quick healer, he really looks after his body, but he will be a loss to us because he has started the season really well.”

Gash’s absence as the sole genuine target man has been a huge loss since the experienced striker went down with illness before the season started, but the length of recovery and the hole it has left in the team appear to have forced the club’s hand.

“Because of the illness and the effect it has had on him and his weight loss as well, it is going to be months rather than weeks, and he is a big influence around these parts,” said Culverhouse.

“He came all through pre-season as well, he played loads of games, worked extremely hard, was looking fit and then gets knocked for six with this illness.”

Gash’s absence has left Adam Marriott and Dayle Southwell as the only genuine – but very similar - strike options.

“It is evident that we need something,” said Culverhouse. “We are playing two players and they are working ever so well, but they are making the same type of runs, sometimes in the same way.

“I said on Saturday , we have to score the perfect goal. I think we put over 20 crosses in the game and we are looking for the perfect one all the time and it is hard, but sometimes you can score ugly by just leaving it to the big man at the back post to come and crash it and you might get a rebound or something like that, so we need another option.”