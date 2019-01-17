Castellan leaves King’s Lynn town for Dereham

Matt Castellan has left King’s Lynn Town and joined Dereham Town.

The defender was released from his contract by mutual consent and becomes the first signing for the Bostik North team’s new joint managers, Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis.

Castellan has had two spells at The Walks, making 58 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

His last appearance was in the 4-1 win at Needham Market on New Year’s Day. He has started five Lynn games this season, with another four appearances coming off the bench.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Linnets from Swaffham Town in September, 2015, suffered a serious head injury during a game against St Ives in October the following year.

Castellan has seen Lynn sign two defenders in the past fortnight, with Joe Robinson arriving from Cambridge City and Jake Kerins coming in from Bury Town.

Dereham’s next game is at home to Aveley tomorrow afternoon.