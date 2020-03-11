Search

Advanced search

Ian Culverhouse has urged King's Lynn Town fans to cut out the booing and get behind the team - or stay away from games. The Linnets boss was clearly upset at the half-time reaction of some of the 1,200-plus crowd who saw Lynn suffer an upset 1-0 home defeat to bottom club Bradford Park Avenue on Tuesday. By Culverhouse's own admission, the Linnets weren't at the races, but off-days have been few and far between this season, when Lynn have defied the odds to move up to second spot, two points behind York City with three games in hand. 'I keep saying it - we have no right to win anyway. People get carried away. I heard some booing at half-time. 'Don't come and boo. 'We are going to lose games - if you want to come and boo, don't come. Don't come. 'Get behind the boys. Tonight they needed the crowd behind them to give them a lift - they didn't do that. 'I'm am not blaming the crowd for us losing, I'm blaming the players for us losing. But we are all in it together. 'If we are going to have success together and ride the wave, like we have done so far, we need help now and again. We have got to make this place a fortress. We have done previously and we have to try and do it again.' Lynn were playing at The Walks for the first time since February 1, when they were beaten 2-0 by Kidderminster Harriers - their first home defeat in 17 months. The midweek loss to Bradford PA is the first time they have lost consecutive home league games since being beaten by St Neots Town and Dunstable in March 2017. However, they are still in the driving seat for the solitary automatic promotion spot into the National League, and get a chance to atone in front of their home fans on Saturday when they entertain Guiseley. The Yorkshire side gave Lynn a rude welcome to National League North football back in August, winning 3-0. 'And they will again if we are not on it, they will give us another lesson,' warned former Norwich City player and assistant manager Culverhouse. 'But this is why we are in this league. It is a hell of a league, a strong league with teams from top to bottom who can beat each other on any given day.'

PUBLISHED: 14:10 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 11 March 2020

Ian Culverhouse speaking to Simon Power during a difficult night for the Linnets Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse speaking to Simon Power during a difficult night for the Linnets Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse has urged King's Lynn Town fans to cut out the booing and get behind the team - or stay away from games.

The Linnets boss was clearly upset at the half-time reaction of some of the 1,200-plus crowd who saw Lynn suffer an upset 1-0 home defeat to bottom club Bradford Park Avenue on Tuesday.

By Culverhouse's own admission, the Linnets weren't at the races, but off-days have been few and far between this season, when Lynn have defied the odds to move up to second spot, two points behind York City with three games in hand.

'I keep saying it - we have no right to win anyway. People get carried away. I heard some booing at half-time.

'Don't come and boo.

'We are going to lose games - if you want to come and boo, don't come. Don't come.

'Get behind the boys. Tonight they needed the crowd behind them to give them a lift - they didn't do that.

'I'm am not blaming the crowd for us losing, I'm blaming the players for us losing. But we are all in it together.

'If we are going to have success together and ride the wave, like we have done so far, we need help now and again. We have got to make this place a fortress. We have done previously and we have to try and do it again.'

Lynn were playing at The Walks for the first time since February 1, when they were beaten 2-0 by Kidderminster Harriers - their first home defeat in 17 months. The midweek loss to Bradford PA is the first time they have lost consecutive home league games since being beaten by St Neots Town and Dunstable in March 2017.

However, they are still in the driving seat for the solitary automatic promotion spot into the National League, and get a chance to atone in front of their home fans on Saturday when they entertain Guiseley. The Yorkshire side gave Lynn a rude welcome to National League North football back in August, winning 3-0.

'And they will again if we are not on it, they will give us another lesson,' warned former Norwich City player and assistant manager Culverhouse.

'But this is why we are in this league. It is a hell of a league, a strong league with teams from top to bottom who can beat each other on any given day.'

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Knife murder victim’s mum admits drug dealing

Connor Barrett, 20, died after he was stabbed at a party in Hemsby. Picture: Norfolk Police

Female busker left ‘distressed and intimidated’ after man kicks violin case

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24