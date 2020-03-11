Ian Culverhouse has urged King's Lynn Town fans to cut out the booing and get behind the team - or stay away from games. The Linnets boss was clearly upset at the half-time reaction of some of the 1,200-plus crowd who saw Lynn suffer an upset 1-0 home defeat to bottom club Bradford Park Avenue on Tuesday. By Culverhouse's own admission, the Linnets weren't at the races, but off-days have been few and far between this season, when Lynn have defied the odds to move up to second spot, two points behind York City with three games in hand. 'I keep saying it - we have no right to win anyway. People get carried away. I heard some booing at half-time. 'Don't come and boo. 'We are going to lose games - if you want to come and boo, don't come. Don't come. 'Get behind the boys. Tonight they needed the crowd behind them to give them a lift - they didn't do that. 'I'm am not blaming the crowd for us losing, I'm blaming the players for us losing. But we are all in it together. 'If we are going to have success together and ride the wave, like we have done so far, we need help now and again. We have got to make this place a fortress. We have done previously and we have to try and do it again.' Lynn were playing at The Walks for the first time since February 1, when they were beaten 2-0 by Kidderminster Harriers - their first home defeat in 17 months. The midweek loss to Bradford PA is the first time they have lost consecutive home league games since being beaten by St Neots Town and Dunstable in March 2017. However, they are still in the driving seat for the solitary automatic promotion spot into the National League, and get a chance to atone in front of their home fans on Saturday when they entertain Guiseley. The Yorkshire side gave Lynn a rude welcome to National League North football back in August, winning 3-0. 'And they will again if we are not on it, they will give us another lesson,' warned former Norwich City player and assistant manager Culverhouse. 'But this is why we are in this league. It is a hell of a league, a strong league with teams from top to bottom who can beat each other on any given day.'

Ian Culverhouse speaking to Simon Power during a difficult night for the Linnets Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

