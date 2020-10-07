Lesson one: Cut out costly errors, says Linnets boss

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse has demanded his players cut out the sloppy mistakes at the back.

The Linnets have started their first campaign in the National League in impressive style with a 2-2 home draw against Yeovil followed by a 3-2 win at Maidenhead on Tuesday, which has seen them move into fifth place in the early table.

Lynn boss Culverhouse has maintained the early games are a learning process for his newcomers – and lesson one appears to be how to stop the goals going in at the wrong end.

Both of Maidenhead’s goals came from the penalty spot – Alex Brown’s foul for the first and a handball by Rory McAuley for the second. McAuley was involved in the first, out-muscled by Nathan Blissett whose pass then forced the rash tackle by Brown.

“I am chuffed for the boys,” said Culverhouse, after their first ever win at this level.

“But I think we made hard work of it. The two goals we gave away were really soft, the penalties. They shouldn’t have got into those positions in the first place.

“We have got to learn very, very quickly because if we give soft goals away then we are going to be in for a long season.”

Maidenhead’s opener came after just six minutes, Blissett’s challenge almost landing McAuley in the advertising boards and then Brown flying in to upend Ryan Upward.

“I think he (McAuley) has just got to be stronger,” said Culverhouse. “I think he has recognised that in there (the dressing room) and he takes responsibility for that because he is a strong player himself, but he has got to expect contact there. Then Brownie has got to learn that if you dive in anywhere around the box he is going to give it.

“And then the second goal, Kingy (Cameron King) got rolled and then it has hit a hand, but the directive this year is anything that hits the hand in the box they are going to be really hard on it, so, again, did he make his frame bigger? I don’t know - anything outside the body line they are going to give these days.

“So, two goals we really have got to tighten up on.”

The Linnets are on the road again this weekend, with a trip to Solihull Moors, who beat Wrexham 1-0 in midweek after an opening day defeat at Woking.