Culverhouse: Lynn promotion should ease Norfolk ‘backwater’ attitude

Ian Culverhouse - plotting King's Lynn Town's new season plans Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse believes King’s Lynn Town’s promotion will help clear some of the ‘back water’ attitude as he prepares his squad for another new and bigger challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accessibility to Norfolk clubs can prove a hindrance when trying to sign new players, but Lynn’s elevation to the uncharted waters of National League is an attractive lure.

“Obviously, we are going into a professional league and we are definitely not at that stage yet,” said Culverhouse. “We will be fighting well above our weight anyway, but we always have been here.

“It has always been a struggle to recruit because of the distance from anywhere but we are slowly opening up and going into a huge league will open more doors to us on the recruitment side of things,

“But we are really looking forward to the challenge. We already meetings lined up and we are going to try and really give a good account of ourselves in a really tough, tough league.”

Culverhouse has stuck to his own philosophy of retaining many of his players for the new challenge, with the addition so far of Alex Brown from Buxton Town.

“We have kept the majority,” he told the Non League Football Show podcast. “I have always believed if you can keep a core group, who have got the club at heart, been at the club for a few years, know how we work, so that is what we have tended to do all the way through and what we have tried to do is to add a bit of quality around it, so adding one or two, no major overhauls.

“That is the way I have always gone about it. If you can keep the core group together, and then a little bit of quality – that is what we will look to do again this year, hopefully.”

Word is the new season will begin in September, and Culverhouse has ensured his players will be ready for kick-off.

“All the players have been seen an off-season 30-day programme so they will work back from that and we will try and get a good six-week pre-season programme into them, as soon as we get the time frame obviously we will get cracking on that but there is going to be a hell of a lot of work to do now to get us in place and ready for the new season because it is going to be a hell of a challenge, it really is – it was this year because I think we were favourites to go down early doors and the players really stood up.

“The game is all about the players and we are quite lucky at this end that we have got a special group.”