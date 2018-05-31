Search

Advanced search

Culverhouse: Lynn promotion should ease Norfolk ‘backwater’ attitude

PUBLISHED: 11:48 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 19 June 2020

Ian Culverhouse - plotting King's Lynn Town's new season plans Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse - plotting King's Lynn Town's new season plans Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse believes King’s Lynn Town’s promotion will help clear some of the ‘back water’ attitude as he prepares his squad for another new and bigger challenge.

The accessibility to Norfolk clubs can prove a hindrance when trying to sign new players, but Lynn’s elevation to the uncharted waters of National League is an attractive lure.

“Obviously, we are going into a professional league and we are definitely not at that stage yet,” said Culverhouse. “We will be fighting well above our weight anyway, but we always have been here.

“It has always been a struggle to recruit because of the distance from anywhere but we are slowly opening up and going into a huge league will open more doors to us on the recruitment side of things,

“But we are really looking forward to the challenge. We already meetings lined up and we are going to try and really give a good account of ourselves in a really tough, tough league.”

Culverhouse has stuck to his own philosophy of retaining many of his players for the new challenge, with the addition so far of Alex Brown from Buxton Town.

“We have kept the majority,” he told the Non League Football Show podcast. “I have always believed if you can keep a core group, who have got the club at heart, been at the club for a few years, know how we work, so that is what we have tended to do all the way through and what we have tried to do is to add a bit of quality around it, so adding one or two, no major overhauls.

“That is the way I have always gone about it. If you can keep the core group together, and then a little bit of quality – that is what we will look to do again this year, hopefully.”

Word is the new season will begin in September, and Culverhouse has ensured his players will be ready for kick-off.

“All the players have been seen an off-season 30-day programme so they will work back from that and we will try and get a good six-week pre-season programme into them, as soon as we get the time frame obviously we will get cracking on that but there is going to be a hell of a lot of work to do now to get us in place and ready for the new season because it is going to be a hell of a challenge, it really is – it was this year because I think we were favourites to go down early doors and the players really stood up.

“The game is all about the players and we are quite lucky at this end that we have got a special group.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

'Lets Be Having You' boxing night at Norfolk Showground. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SPORT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Norwich School announces changes after 250 pupils sign racism letter

Former and current pupils have shared their experiences of racism at Norwich School, prompting the headmaster to announce changes to the curriculum. Photo: Archant

‘I am very happy at Norwich’ - Buendia opens up on lack of goals and his future

Emi Buendia is back in business for Norwich City in the Premier League on Friday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24