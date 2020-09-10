Search

King’s Lynn Town hit by Covid-19 scare

PUBLISHED: 21:49 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:59 10 September 2020

King's Lynn Town have called off a number of games because of a Covid-19 scare Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have been forced to call off a number of games because of a Covid-19 scare.

A statement released by the club on Thursday evening said: “Today the football club was informed by a member of its staff that a member of his family has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Following consultations and discussions between the National League’s Covid officer, and both King’s Lynn Town’s Covid and medical officers, the decision has been taken to postpone the first team’s fixture with Braintree Town, the Under 21s Thurlow Nunn Division One North game at Needham Market Reserves (both on Saturday) and Lynn Ladies ERWFL match at Histon, scheduled for Sunday.

“The Under 12s and Under 16s fixtures in the Junior Premier League (JPL) will both still be played with the former playing Peterborough Sports at the West Lynn Community Centre pitch and the latter travelling to Holland FC. Both games will kick off at 10.30am.

“Everyone at the football sends its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the person involved. The club will be making no further comment on this matter for the time being.”

