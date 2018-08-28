Unbeaten run goes on thanks to Adam Marriott’s late leveller

Adam Marriott's late strike sealed a point for King's Lynn at Coalville. Picture: Matthew Usher

Six goals, a missed penalty, a red card and an Adam Marriott injury time equaliser somehow saw King’s Lynn Town extend their long unbeaten run at Coalville.

Although meetings between these two teams down the years have been few and far between they have always had a feisty edge to them and the latest locking of horns at the weekend proved no exception.

Frazer Blake–Tracy drove an angled drive just over Richard Walton’s bar early on but Coalville settled the better as Kyle Perry shot wide following Alex Street’s blocked save from Kairo Mitchell’s close range effort.

The Ravens continued to push Lynn back and it came as no surprise when experienced home captain Steve Towers gave his side the lead with a crisp low drive from 20 yards which left Street a static spectator in the visiting goal.

Worse was to follow as Blake–Tracy got himself into an awful tangle and proceeded to pull down Mitchell inside the area resulting in a spot kick which the ex Leicester City man got up and converted despite Street’s valiant attempt to save.

The Linnets responded with a Marriott shot which was deflected into Walton’s hands and Michael Gash went even closer as he hit the post from an acute angle after a glaring howler between Walton and his defence had left the goal gaping.

Chris Henderson lobbed over from close in as Town continued to press for a foothold and shortly before the interval that lifeline appeared as the burly Perry was shown a straight red by referee Greg Rollason after appearing to flick a heel at the grounded Ryan Jarvis.

Perry pleaded his innocence but the cut above the midfield man’s right eye suggested some kind of contact had been made. Just as the heaven’s opened Henderson further buoyed his team mates as he bundled home from under the home bar to half the arrears.

Marriott again worked Walton as the Linnets began the second spell pressing for an equaliser but their eagerness to attack saw them undone on a quick counter. Mitchell’s low centre was gleefully tucked away by Andrew Wright as the 10 men regained their two-goal advantage.

Wright then curled wide as Lynn rocked again with a home fourth seemingly inevitable.

Step forward skipper Michael Clunan, leading from the front, as he converted an exquisite 25-yard free kick after he had been felled by a reckless home challenge to give the visitors hope.

The game was now end to end and became even more frantic as Henderson was adjudged to have fouled Tom McGlinchey inside the area for the hosts’ second penalty of the afternoon. Mitchell stepped up again but this time lost his composure as he fired high and wide of Street’s goal with a horrible spot kick.

Despite this it looked as if the hosts would hang on for a memorable win however Marriott had other ideas and showed his poacher’s instincts when he reacted first to Gash’s knockdown to sweep the ball past Walton from two yards with the game in stoppage time to conclude an amazing afternoon of Southern League, Central Premier football.

Coalville Town: Walton, Thomas, McManus (Burrows), Fenton, Freeman, Towers (Berridge), Doyle–Charles, Wright (Dean), Perry, Mitchell, McGlinchey. Subs unused: Creaney, Browne.

Goals: Towers 16, Mitchell 22 (Pen), Wright 64.

Bookings: McManus, Mitchell, McGlinchey.

Sent off: Perry.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Castellan (Parker), Blake – Tracy, Jarvis (Richards), Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Henderson (Limb), Gash, Marriott, Hawkins. Unused sub: Bastock.

Goals: Henderson 44, Clunan 74, Marriott 91.

Bookings: Blake–Tracy, McAuley, Henderson, Limb.

Referee: Greg Rollason

Attendance: 224