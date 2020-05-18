‘Do the right thing’ urges King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve

Stephen Cleeve wants King's Lynn Town fans to be watching National League football in future Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Stephen Cleeve has urged the National League decision-makers to “do the right thing” as he awaits King’s Lynn Town’s fate this season.

The National League have said they will take their lead from Leagues One and Two on how to bring their truncated season to an end in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the background noise is just as loud as it has ever been - with League Two calling it quits and proposing no relegation, with promotion decided on a points-per-game basis: a move that while it would not end Lynn’s hopes of promotion from the National League North, doesn’t actually do them too many favours.

Over the weekend there were suggestions that League Two and the National League could merge – although that seems unlikely to happen this year: more likely is that the League Two decision on relegation won’t be ratified by the EFL or the FA – which could well lengthen the already long waiting game for the Linnets and its supporters.

Lynn are preparing for when football finally does resume, with two players departing and two signing new contracts last week, and Cleeve is insistent that it should be as a National League club.

“If I have a message to the National League (board) it is quite simple - do the right thing,” said the Lynn owner.

“Otherwise everyone will feel they have been cheated, from the players to the fans, if the efforts of the past season simply don’t exist.

“And if that happens it becomes an unmarketable product.”

The perfect scenario for Lynn would be for the National League to promote and relegate, which would mean vacancies... and Lynn are staking claim to one on the points per game method, which would elevate them from second place to top, above York City, who are currently two points better off but have played two games more than Lynn.

“Doing the right thing might be unfair on one or two teams regarding any play-off positions, but this is probably as near to fair that we can come, because nothing will be perfect,” said Cleeve.

“The right thing is to promote King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone (National League South leaders) and have play-offs for the rest if possible.”