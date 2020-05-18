Search

Advanced search

‘Do the right thing’ urges King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve

PUBLISHED: 12:55 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 18 May 2020

Stephen Cleeve wants King's Lynn Town fans to be watching National League football in future Picture: Ian Burt

Stephen Cleeve wants King's Lynn Town fans to be watching National League football in future Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Stephen Cleeve has urged the National League decision-makers to “do the right thing” as he awaits King’s Lynn Town’s fate this season.

The National League have said they will take their lead from Leagues One and Two on how to bring their truncated season to an end in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the background noise is just as loud as it has ever been - with League Two calling it quits and proposing no relegation, with promotion decided on a points-per-game basis: a move that while it would not end Lynn’s hopes of promotion from the National League North, doesn’t actually do them too many favours.

Over the weekend there were suggestions that League Two and the National League could merge – although that seems unlikely to happen this year: more likely is that the League Two decision on relegation won’t be ratified by the EFL or the FA – which could well lengthen the already long waiting game for the Linnets and its supporters.

Lynn are preparing for when football finally does resume, with two players departing and two signing new contracts last week, and Cleeve is insistent that it should be as a National League club.

“If I have a message to the National League (board) it is quite simple - do the right thing,” said the Lynn owner.

“Otherwise everyone will feel they have been cheated, from the players to the fans, if the efforts of the past season simply don’t exist.

“And if that happens it becomes an unmarketable product.”

The perfect scenario for Lynn would be for the National League to promote and relegate, which would mean vacancies... and Lynn are staking claim to one on the points per game method, which would elevate them from second place to top, above York City, who are currently two points better off but have played two games more than Lynn.

“Doing the right thing might be unfair on one or two teams regarding any play-off positions, but this is probably as near to fair that we can come, because nothing will be perfect,” said Cleeve.

“The right thing is to promote King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone (National League South leaders) and have play-offs for the rest if possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Two new coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES
Drive 24