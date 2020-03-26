$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
No deal! Linnets’ fans’ group refuses to help out club

PUBLISHED: 10:22 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 26 March 2020

King's Lynn Town will receive no financial aid from the Blue & Gold Trust Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he bears no ill feeling towards the Blue & Gold Trust supporters organisation, despite failure to agree a financial aid package.

The Linnets are one of many non league clubs struggling to make ends meet during the suspension of all football because of the coronavirus.

Cleeve approached the Trust suggesting that, with more than £60,000 in their accounts, “a donation of 15 to 20k would make a huge difference”.

However, the response from chairman Phil Ellis was not acceptable, with the Trust saying a loan might be possible but with security of a change of the lease terms on The Walks ground, which is owned by the local authority.

Cleeve said: “Whilst I understand the Trust’s position it seemed an ideal time for the Trust to be able to achieve some of their objectives. Taking a minority shareholding gives in general no shareholder any real power but the concept of achieving some of their aims was open for discussion. “I note that Leyton Orient Supporters Club donated £ 20,0000 to the club recently which when added to the £31,000 already donated to their club this season must be a huge help to their board and to their club.

“I fully understand that the Trust has its rules and constitutions to abide by, however other Trusts have donated funds to clubs without the needs for owning shares in their club.

“Clearly whilst I understand their position and I thank Mr Ellis for taking the time to discuss the matter with other board members it does not seem that we could move forward together with their proposal, I would always be looking over my shoulder to see what is coming my way.

“I have no idea how they will ever fulfil any of their aims without compromise which sadly does not seem possible from their side although I hold no ill feelings to those involved. I needed to ask the question and now I have the answer.

“We are setting up a Just Giving Page which will have a totaliser so fans can see what is being given and this can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kltfc.

“We have no idea at this stage what is going on and have been given no direction and so are in a very uncomfortable limbo land - however I have been working 15 hours a day to find solutions and I will continue to do the same until we come out the other side. Keep the faith, keep well and look after each other and thanks to every fan home and abroad who have helped and continue to help the club.”

