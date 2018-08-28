Video

Momentum is with the Linnets and it could get scary, admits Henderson

Chris Henderson celebrates making it 2-0 against St Ives on Saturday. Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher Photography

Chris Henderson is backing manager Ian Culverhouse’s assertion that King’s Lynn Town could become a wrecking ball on their way up the table.

Culverhouse believes the quality he has in the dressing room could soon erase the memory of a poor start to the campaign which has them playing catch-up.

And while Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Ives Town moved Lynn into the top half of the Southern League Central Premier table, it was only their second in front of their home fans in seven attempts – enough, though, for him to acknowledge that something special could be about to happen.

Culverhouse’s return has raised spirits and hopes, a fact not lost on Henderson.

“We came in at half-time and it felt a bit like déjà vu, going in at 0-0,” said Henderson, scorer of Lynn’s second goal after Craig Parker’s opener. “But with the crowd I thought there was a change there. In the last few weeks playing at home we have been frustrated, especially the first 45 and you feel like the crowd getting on your back, but today they stuck with us. Maybe it’s the new gaffer coming in I don’t know, and I think it showed in the second half.”

Lynn have won both games under Culverhouse, but Henderson was happy to fall back on football’s oldest cliche – take it one game at a time – to deflect talk of catching leaders Kettering, who are nine points ahead with two games in hand.

“There is no point talking about catching Kettering,” he said. “We have to go and win the next game. If we can do that until Christmas and the turn of the year we could be within touching distance. To finish in the top five would be an achievement in itself considering the way the club started the season.

“Momentum is a weird thing in football – you can either feel like you have won the game or lost the game before you are on the pitch, depending on what kind of run you are on and I think what he (Culverhouse) is saying is that at times you can win four or five games in a row and you just feel you are unstoppable and I just think that is what we need to do now. Go and make it three, four, five and you don’t know where we can go from there. It is scary how things can change so quickly and get in that roll and as the manager says, it is hard to stop.”