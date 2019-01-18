Former Norwich City and King’s Lynn Town defender joins Walsall

Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Cameron Norman, who left King’s Lynn Town in the summer, has signed for Walsall.

The 23-year-old right-back left The Walks for Oxford United having played a major role in the Linnets’ charge to the Southern League play-off final.

But his opportunities have proved limited, with just nine starts for Karl Robinson’s League One strugglers.

Norman came through the Norwich City academy and was a member of the team which beat Chelsea in the 2003 FA Youth Cup final. He had a loan spell at Woking and was released by City in June 2016, going on to play for Norwich United, Concord Rangers and Needham Market before joining the Linnets at the start of last season, making 52 league and cup appearances and contributing 11 goals and an incredible 26 assists.

Norman is expected to be eligible for Walsall’s game against Gillingham on Saturday. Another former Canaries right back, Russell Martin, left Walsall for MK Dons this week.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Norman, who has signed for an undisclosed fee. “I’m predominantly a right-back but I love to get forward just as much as I love defending. You can expect to see me flying down the right-hand side.

“The manager has told me to play freely and make sure I know my roles and responsibilities.

“I want to contribute to the team, whether that is going forward and getting crosses in or defending and keeping those all-important clean sheets.

“I’m a defender first and foremost so a clean sheet is something I will be striving for.

“I want to be successful with Walsall and bring success to both the club and myself, which will hopefully come hand in hand.”

Walsall boss Dean Keates said: “We’re over the moon to add Cameron to the squad. He’s joining us on a long-term contract and is someone we see as being a useful addition to the club going forward.

“He’s a big, strong right-back who defends the back post well and gets forward.

“He’s at the right age for us to work with him and he’ll add competition to the players that are already here.”

Former boss Robinson said: “Cameron has had to be patient but feels he needs to be playing regularly, something we can’t promise him, so it works for all parties to let him move on. It hasn’t quite worked out for him but we wish him well at Walsall.”