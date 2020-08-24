Search

Advanced search

Linnets boss gets his man as ex-Norwich City midfielder returns

PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 24 August 2020

Cameron King in action for King's Lynn Town in 2018 Picture Sonya Duncan

Cameron King in action for King's Lynn Town in 2018 Picture Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Cameron King has returned to The Walks in a major coup for boss Ian Culverhouse.

The 24-year-old’s move was the subject of much speculation after he turned down a new deal at National League FC Halifax in the summer because he wanted to play for a club closer to his Thetford roots.

King made only eight starts for Lynn in 2017-18 but left a big impression – especially on Culverhouse – including a superb goal in the play-off semi-final win against Weymouth.

He made one senior appearance for Norwich – in a League Cup defeat at Shrewsbury in 2014 _ and left City, where he had come through the youth system, in 2016 before signing for his hometown club, Thetford Town. He left them in 2017 to sign for Shamrock Rovers before returning to England in January 2018 to sign for Lynn on a short-term contract.

The Scotland Under-21 international moved to FC Halifax in the summer of 2018, and made 34 appearances in his first season, and 35 during the 2019-20 season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

City set for Hugill swoop

Jordan Hugill is set to link up with Norwich City at their German training base Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

City set for Hugill swoop

Jordan Hugill is set to link up with Norwich City at their German training base Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

SC Verl v Norwich City - match updates

Przemyslaw Placheta impressed in Norwich City's opening pre-season friendly against MK Dons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A £475,000 Edwardian townhouse has come up for sale on the edge of Norwich

This five-bedroom townhouse on Britannia Road in Norwich is available for £475,000. Picture: William H Brown

HUGILL PROFILE: From injury woes and working in a pub, to being described as a ‘hurricane’

Norwich new boy Jordan Hugill, pictured celebrating a late equaliser against Ipswich, scored 30 goals for Preston between 2014 and 2018 Picture: Pagepix

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN