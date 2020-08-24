Linnets boss gets his man as ex-Norwich City midfielder returns

Cameron King in action for King's Lynn Town in 2018 Picture Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Cameron King has returned to The Walks in a major coup for boss Ian Culverhouse.

The 24-year-old’s move was the subject of much speculation after he turned down a new deal at National League FC Halifax in the summer because he wanted to play for a club closer to his Thetford roots.

King made only eight starts for Lynn in 2017-18 but left a big impression – especially on Culverhouse – including a superb goal in the play-off semi-final win against Weymouth.

He made one senior appearance for Norwich – in a League Cup defeat at Shrewsbury in 2014 _ and left City, where he had come through the youth system, in 2016 before signing for his hometown club, Thetford Town. He left them in 2017 to sign for Shamrock Rovers before returning to England in January 2018 to sign for Lynn on a short-term contract.

The Scotland Under-21 international moved to FC Halifax in the summer of 2018, and made 34 appearances in his first season, and 35 during the 2019-20 season.