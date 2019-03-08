Carey wins it late on day of high drama for the Linnets

King's Lynn Town's Sonny Carey got the winner at Bradford PA. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Substitute Sonny Carey grabbed a late winner on a day of high drama both on and off the pitch for King's Lynn Town.

Michael Gash saw red in the closing stages of King's Lynn Town's win at Bradford PA. Picture: Ian Burt Michael Gash saw red in the closing stages of King's Lynn Town's win at Bradford PA. Picture: Ian Burt

Bradford Park Avenue 2 King's Lynn Town 3

For the second time in five days the Linnets had to come from behind twice, which they did thanks to an Adam Marriott brace, before the youngster popped up with a low strike to sink a battling Bradford side desperate for points.

The final score though tells only half of the story as the match finally got underway almost an hour late due to the Linnets late arrival at the Horsfall Stadium. A road closure caused by two accidents and flooding caused a long diversion for the team coach which finally arrived just after 3pm - something the club will receive a fine from the league for - and almost six hours after departing The Walks.

With that taken into consideration it was hardly surprising that the Linnets looked travel weary and conceded inside the first 20 minutes as the speedy Lewis Knight intercepted a misplaced Rory McAuley pass before closing in on Alex Street and dispatching the ball into the visitors net to give the National League North's bottom club the lead.

As the half went on Lynn grew into the game with Liam Hughes heading inches past his own post to divert Nathan Fox's dangerous centre to safety.

Chris Henderson found space in the home defence but keeper Joe Green smothered the close range effort. McAuley then headed well over Bradford's bar as the visitors continued to press for the equaliser.

Lynn continued to pile the pressure on as the second half begun with Michael Gash bringing out a great save from Green and Ryan Jarvis's header was deflected away by a defender following a Michael Clunan corner.

Finally Town were level just before the hour after Jordan Richards' ball into the box was stabbed home by Marriott from close range despite the attentions of three defenders.

Ian Culverhouse made a double change as Carey and Sam Kelly replaced Jarvis and Henderson but it was the hosts who had the next say in this unpredictable game as former Norwich City striker Oli Johnson collected McAuley's intended pass to Street before applying a cool finish to restore his team's lead.

It was lead though that the hosts could hold for only ten minutes as Kelly produced a mazy run and centre which ended with Marriott sending a glorious looping header over Lewis for his second goal of the afternoon and his 18th in all competitions for the season.

Carey then took centre stage to drill home a loose ball beyond Lewis to put the Linnets ahead for the first time with only four minutes remaining.

There was however more action to follow as Sweeney shot wide from close in, passing over the chance of squaring things again and Marriott was inches away from a treble with a low shot that had Lewis beaten.

Deep into stoppage time Gash received two quick fire yellow cards which ultimately equalled a red which will mean the Linnets big forward will shortly have to serve a suspension.

Bradford PA: Green, Lund (Andre Johnson), Priestley, Lowe, Hughes, Bazeley, Knight (Oli Johnson), Royle, Sweeney, Marriott , Nowakowski. Unused subs: Dickinson, Rathbone.

Goals: Knight 17, Oli Johnson 71.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones , Fox (Hawkins), Jarvis (Carey), Ward, McAuley, Clunan, Richards , Gash, Marriott, Henderson (Kelly). Unused subs: Barrows, Payne.

Goals: Marriott 58, 82, Carey 86

Referee: Dean Watson

Attendance: 416