'I don't know if he has done a little Maradona or something ... his feet are unbelievable' - Gash on Marriott

Flying high - an Adam Marriott goal celebration is a familiar sight for King's Lynn Town fans Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Gash calls him the magician - and there is no disputing that Adam Marriott lives up to pretty much any complimentary tag at the moment.

Adam Marriott and strike partner Michael Gash Picture: Ian Burt

The 28-year-old striker has been as much a surprise package as the Linnets have in the National League North.

Some experts predicted a battle against relegation, and running parallel with that was the assumption that Marriott would find it tougher going against better defences.

So, far, both team and player are writing their own scripts.

Marriott came to Lynn because things didn't work out for him at Boston United. Why, it is hard to fathom, given his goal-scoring exploits since his October 9, 2018 move to The Walks - signed by interim bosses Rob Back and Neil Fryatt.

Hitman Adam Marriott - happy in his work Picture: Ian Burt

In just over a year in Lynn colours, Marriott has been little short of sensational. Last season he scored 24 goals in 33 league starts (plus four in four cup starts).

This season has been even more ridiculous - 13 goals in 13 league starts (plus two in four cup games). That's a running league total of 46 starts, 37 goals.

Marriott has five in his last three league games - a brilliant brace in the 2-2 home draw against Altrincham last weekend, followed by one in midweek as Lynn won 4-2 at Kidderminster.

The Altrincham brace was special - Marriott, back to goal in the area and with three defenders buzzing around him, turned and somehow squeeze a shot in. The second was control, turn and shoot - simply brilliant.

"His first, I don't know how he scored that... the guy is just magic at times," said Gash.

"I don't know if he has done a little Maradona or something like that but his feet are unbelievable and to finish on his weaker foot, I mean, I don't know. The guy is magic."

Marriott has missed just two league games this season, Gash one - although he is one of a number of concerns for the trip to Bradford Park Avenue.

"We have got plenty of knocks," said manager Ian Culverhouse after the midweek win. "I am going to have to have another count-up - I know I keep saying it, but we have a few really struggling now."

Ryan Jarvis has suffered a recurrence of his abductor injury, Gash rolled his ankle, and Jordan Richards was also struggling in a side which is already without centre-halves Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith, but was boosted by the midweek return of Tom Ward.