Linnets home matches to be screened live at town centre venue

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve, right, commentating on the club's live stream during the match against Boreham Wood on Tuesday Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town fans who’ve been missing their matchday experience can now have a taste of what it’s like to watch home matches with their pals.

There hasn’t been a crowd inside The Walks since March 14, when 1,432 watched the Linnets play Guiseley in the final match before the coronavirus pandemic forced a national lockdown.

Restrictions have been put in place for the 2020-21 season which means fan are not allowed to attend games at elite level – which includes Lynn.

As well as depriving fans of their football fix, it has affected the club’s income stream – the only money they can make is through the sale of live streams for matches, at £12 a game.

But now the club have worked with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk and Alive West Norfolk, to enable all home games to be shown on the big screen at Alive Corn Exchange until at least the end of 2020.

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve said: “It is brilliant news that supporters will be able to watch the game live screened at the Corn Exchange.

“Bringing the fans together to enjoy the match and show their support is fantastic. Tickets to the screenings can be purchased from King’s Lynn Town Football Club and the whole ticket prices comes to the club, which will really help with our current costs.

“We would like to thank the council and Alive West Norfolk as well as all of our fans for their continued support.”

Neil Gromett, managing director of Alive West Norfolk added: “We are delighted to be able to support our local football team as well as giving fans an opportunity to enjoy the game together. We have the space at the Corn Exchange and the home games fitted in well with a number of events we will be announcing over the next couple of weeks.”

Tickets will be limited to 100 and will be on tables of six to comply with current regulations.

The bar will be open with table service and football club merchandise will be available, as well as the match programme on the day.

The first screening will be of the home game against Wealdstone on Tuesday, October 27.

To buy a ticket, go here.