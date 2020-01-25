King's Lynn's main man helps keep Linnets in pole position at top of National League North

Adam Marriott added two more goals to his collection in King's Lynn Town's 3-0 win at Blyth Spartans. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Adam Marriott was at it again as King's Lynn Town's star striker inspired the Linnets to a 3-0 win at Blyth Spartans.

Marriott bagged a first half brace to set up victory in the north-east and preserve Lynn's four-point gap at the top of the National League North standings.

Rory McAuley made sure of the victory early in the second half.

Marriott notched his first of the afternoon in the 13th minute, latching on to Michael Gash's pass. He doubled his tally six minutes later with his 28th of the season and it could have been even better before the break had Simon Power converted a good opportunity.

But McAuley was on hand in the second half to ensure Lynn stayed in pole position at the top of the table as York City beat Kettering Town 1-0 at home.