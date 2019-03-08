Linnets unity will serve them well - Blake-Tracy

King's Lynn's captain Michael Clunan and West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson holding the Southern League Play-Off winners trophy Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Frazer Blake-Tracy believes the togetherness in King's Lynn Town's squad will serve them well as they prepare for the new challenge of National League North football next season.

The left-back made his final 'appearance' for the Linnets on Friday night when the club received official civic backing for a season which saw them clinch promotion via a super final play-off win at Warrington earlier this month - a year after suffering play-off heartbreak.

It proved to be the last game for the 23-year-old, who this week completed a move to League One Peterborough United after two years at The Walks.

Manager Ian Culverhouse is building a new squad, but it looks like the core of the promotion team will remain - and Blake-Tracy says that will be key to their hopes.

"I think during the season you create bonds - we went on team nights out and last year, like this one, we went on a end-of-season holiday," he said.

"Because we took the bulk of last season's team into this season you create great bonds and when the new lads filter their way in you build new relationships, but we had the core.

"This season when it was going badly we stuck together and turned it around and went from 19th to second.

"This team is not about big players or individual players, this is a team and if they can keep this team together - players like Michael Gash, Mike Clunan, Ryan Jarvis and Rory McAuley, who was unbelievable - you will always have a good chance."

Blake-Tracy was speaking at the town hall when West Norfolk Borough Council recognised Lynn's promotion achievement.

Town mayor Geoff Hipperson, who hosted the reception, said: "The crowning moment of the season was at the unique 'super final' at Warrington, where two exciting hours of football ended with a victory ensuring promotion to the National League North.

"On behalf of the council and the whole town, many congratulations to (owner) Stephen Cleeve, Ian and team on your success and best wishes going forward into next season."

Then Mr Hipperson - a Norwich City supporter - couldn't resist a dig at relegated Ipswich Town, saying: "Does this mean you will be playing Ipswich next season?"