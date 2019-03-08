Linnets lose highly-rated defender to Peterborough United

King's Lynn Town have lost one of their star players after Frazer Blake-Tracy signed for League One Peterborough United.

It is understood the 23-year-old left-back, who was out of contract with the Linnets, has signed a two-year deal with Posh.

Because Lynn offered Blake-Tracy a new deal and he is under 24 years of age, Lynn are entitled to a fee which will be set by a tribunal if one cannot be agreed.

Posh have made an offer of compensation, but it is almost certain to be one that does not meet with the approval of Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve.

Blake-Tracy joined Lynn from Lowestoft Town in June 2017, having previously played for Dereham Town.

He missed just one league game last season as Lynn earned promotion from the Southern Premier Central to the National League North,

His departure comes a year after another highly-rated full-back, Cameron Norman, left The Walks in pursuit of a career in League One football, joining Oxford United and then, in the January transfer window, Walsall.

It will perhaps prove to be no more than an added complication for Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse, as he builds a squad to compete at Step Two level.

The changes have included the departures of three players - all of whom struggled to break into the first team last season - since the weekend.

Craig Parker, Joe Robinson and Will Mellors-Blair have all left The Walks.

Midfielder Parker, 32, joined Lynn in June 2017 from AFC Sudbury, making a total of 94 appearances, including 68 starts, and scoring 19 goals.

Robinson, a former Cambridge City and Bishops Stortford player, made 10 appearances for the Linnets having arrived at the club in early January.

Mellors-Blair started just two games and was used 11 times as a substitute, scoring one goal, after signing for the Linnets in the middle of January.

Parker said on Twitter: "It's been an absolute pleasure to have been part of King's Lynn Town for the past two years but now it's time for me to move on.

"I've made some great memories along the way and a promotion to go out on. All the best to the gaffa, lads, fans and chairman for next season."