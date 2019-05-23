Blake-Tracy's move to Peterborough confirmed by Linnets

Kings Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy has joined Peterborough United Picture: Matthew Usher

King's Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy's move to League One Peterborough United has been confirmed.

As exclusively revealed earlier this week, the 23-year-old has moved for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The defender has enjoyed two successful seasons at The Walks and his move into full-time football doesn't come as a surprise.

Blake-Tracy completed his time with the Linnets as part of the team which secured promotion to National League North with the now famous 3-2 extra-time win at Warrington.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "Firstly, it goes without saying that I am truly delighted for Frazer on securing this move into league football with a great club like Peterborough United.

"He has worked extremely hard in his time with us and fully deserves the chance to earn his living from the game he loves.

"I must also thank Peterborough United for their handling of the situation and I am pleased to confirm that King's Lynn Town have been looked upon very favourably financially in the deal that has been agreed.

"It again proves that playing for King's Lynn Town can put you in the shop window and get you noticed by full-time clubs, as Cameron Norman and Cameron King proved last season and now the move with Frazer has shown.

"Everyone at the club wishes Frazer well with his move into league football and all the very best for the future."