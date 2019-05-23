Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Blake-Tracy's move to Peterborough confirmed by Linnets

23 May, 2019 - 15:51
Kings Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy has joined Peterborough United Picture: Matthew Usher

Kings Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy has joined Peterborough United Picture: Matthew Usher

King's Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy's move to League One Peterborough United has been confirmed.

As exclusively revealed earlier this week, the 23-year-old has moved for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The defender has enjoyed two successful seasons at The Walks and his move into full-time football doesn't come as a surprise.

Blake-Tracy completed his time with the Linnets as part of the team which secured promotion to National League North with the now famous 3-2 extra-time win at Warrington.

You may also want to watch:

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "Firstly, it goes without saying that I am truly delighted for Frazer on securing this move into league football with a great club like Peterborough United.

"He has worked extremely hard in his time with us and fully deserves the chance to earn his living from the game he loves.

"I must also thank Peterborough United for their handling of the situation and I am pleased to confirm that King's Lynn Town have been looked upon very favourably financially in the deal that has been agreed.

"It again proves that playing for King's Lynn Town can put you in the shop window and get you noticed by full-time clubs, as Cameron Norman and Cameron King proved last season and now the move with Frazer has shown.

"Everyone at the club wishes Frazer well with his move into league football and all the very best for the future."

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Sentencing of fraudsters for £225,000 scam postponed for six weeks

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Farke maps out his transfer aims for Norwich City

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber will strive to equip Norwich City for the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

Crooner Joe’s love songs woo record label boos

Joe Rose and Helen Meissner on the beach at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Pointless star is coming to Norfolk on his first ever stand-up tour

Alexander Armstrong is coming to Norfolk on tour. Byline: Sonya Duncan .
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists