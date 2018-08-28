Search

Barwell 1 King’s Lynn Town 3: Michael Gash leads Linnets to another win – and keeps pressure on leading pack

PUBLISHED: 12:22 18 November 2018

Michael Gash bagged a brace as Kings Lynn Town won at Barwell Picture: Matthew Usher

Michael Gash bagged a brace as Kings Lynn Town won at Barwell Picture: Matthew Usher

Michael Gash’s double made it three wins in a row – and moved Lynn up to sixth in the table.

The experienced striker netted either side of an Adam Marriott penalty to ensure the points would be heading back to Norfolk after Jahvan Davidson-Miller’s header had given the Canaries hope.

The Linnets were forced to shuffle their resources with both Aaron Jones and captain Michael Clunan missing out through injury, which allowed Jordan Richards to start and Rory McAuley to return following suspension. The changes appeared to hamper Town little, though, as they swept into the lead from their first attack of the game. Ryan Hawkins fed Richards who in turn delivered a delicious centre which was met by Gash who nodded firmly past Liam Castle.

Barwell finally showed their mettle, with Jamie Towers firing over and Brad Hickey shooting straight at Alex Street, but confidence was growing and Davidson-Miller grabbed the leveller with a deft header.

But parity remained for all of two minutes – Marriott was quickly onto a loose ball inside the area and was met by an onrushing Castle who brought down the diminutive striker. In the absence of regular taker Clunan, Marriott sent the keeper the wrong way.

McAuley sent a header wide from a corner and Hawkins forced Castle into a save as the Linnets searched for a third goal at the start of the second spell.

They had a let-off as Liam Canavan drilled a low shot against Lynn’s right-hand post before Craig Parker did likewise at the other end with Castle well beaten before Gash sealed the win with an exquisite strike, collecting Frazer Blake-Tracy’s pass just inside the area and hitting a thunderous curling drive beyond Castle.

Barwell: Castle, Percival, Desrosiers, Gascoigne (Hildreth 46), Putman, Canavan, Morgan, Hickey, Davidson-Miller, Towers (Ebanks-Blake 71), Tomkinson (Rowe 80). Subs not used: Taylor, Julien. Goal: Davidson-Miller 39.

Lynn: Street, Richards, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, Parker, McAuley, Henderson, Gash, Marriott, Hawkins (Castellan 68). Subs not used: Limb, Bastock, Frohawk. Scorer: Gash 2, 75 Marriott 41 pen

Ref: Andrew Ellis; Att: 246

Live

