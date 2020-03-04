Search

Lynn lack a little sharpness after multiple postponements

PUBLISHED: 12:42 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 04 March 2020

Ross Barrows - a big player in King's Lynn Town's season so far Picture: Ian Burt

Versatile defender Ross Barrows says the weather postponements in recent weeks have disrupted King's Lynn Town's momentum as they look for an unlikely promotion.

Lynn's goalless draw at Leamington on Tuesday helped close the gap on leaders York to two points, with four games in hand - but it was only their third game since the beginning of February.

"I think we have dominated the game from start to finish really," said Barrows. "In the end I think we were lacking that sort of sharpness in the final third. Obviously having not played for a while it was showing probably a little bit but we needed that game.

"It has been frustrating for everybody to be honest. Obviously we are wanting to play and get these games over and done with, get on a roll and get that momentum back that we have had all season, but when you wake up in the morning and think 'game is on, game is on' and it is called off!

"But we have been training, the lads have been putting shifts in at training and working hard and been getting put through it, so we have come back tonight and put in a good performance, we were just lacking that little bit of quality and that match sharpness."

Lynn has surprised many this season, with long unbeaten runs prompted by squad unity and mental strength - and for Barrows in particular, the ability to switch positions. The 22-year-old has been deployed across the back line and on Tuesday played his second game in a row as left back.

"Obviously being back at full back it is a bit different, doing a lot more running has taken its toll but it is good to get back out there and be a bit higher up the pitch," said Barrows. "I have played all across the back three, back two, back four and just getting so many touches on the ball and playing both feet. Also in this time off I have watched a lot of football, working on myself with the coaches and things like that and making sure I am ready to go back in and keep my shirt because obviously I knew that players are coming back fit now, obviously Smudgy (Chris Smith) is back now and a lot bigger than me as a centre half. But it is going to take that in this league - the last few games are going to be horrible, it is going to be physical so I am just happy to be playing wherever I need to do a job."

