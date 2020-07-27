Culverhouse and Marriott scoop major National League North awards

Adam Marriott - National League North player of the year and Golden Boot winner Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town have scooped three awards from the National League after their title-winning season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with the manager of the season award Picture: Ian Burt King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with the manager of the season award Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse has been named manager of the year after leading the Linnets to promotion from National League North.

And striker Adam Marriott won the Golden Boot award and was named player of the year for his stunning haul of 28 goals in the league.

On releasing the results, the league said:

National League North Manager of the Year

Returning to the club six months after he left, little did he know just what a big decision that would turn out to be. Not one promotion later but two, Ian Culverhouse didn’t look back.

For a club formed from the ashes of King’s Lynn when financial collapse led to the original club’s closure, he has already secured legendary status.

They may have won the title on the “Unweighted Points Per Game” basis, but the Linnets boss says nothing should steal focus from their achievement.

Winning 19 of their 32 matches, claiming an impressive 64 points, The Walks will welcome National League football next term.

Their stylish brand of football won their many friends and under the former Norwich City defender’s stewardship they are sure to be an asset to the top division when football re-starts.

Player of the Year

Making the long trip home from Guiseley on the opening day of the season, Adam Marriott had a sinking feeling. Not only did his side get battered 3-0, the striker hardly got a kick.

Out of their depth? A harsh call to make one game in but concern was certainly there.

They needn’t have worried. Lynn went on to take the crown against all odds and as for Marriott? Well, he enjoyed his best ever season.

He scored 28 National League North goals and inspired everyone around him.

“It’s not just his goalscoring, his all-round game is fantastic,” his manager said. “We’ve had him for two years now, he is always first to mention the big man next to him (Michael Gash) who puts his body on the line.”

National League defences, you have been warned!

Top scorer

When a global pandemic hits, two months is shaved off the season and you still manage to score 28 times, you know you’ve done alright.

Adam Marriott isn’t only the National League North Player of the Year, he got his hands on the Golden Boot as well.

He out-scored Lee Ndlovu of Brackley Town by eight goals, and had 10 on Chester’s Akwasi Asante.

Marriott was so good he found the net on average ever 98 minutes.

But bad news for defenders in the National League arrived a few weeks ago. He is staying, and wants to see if he can do something remarkable - fire Lynn to a third straight promotion.

A tall order, but who would rule them out with this man leading the line?