Linnets face another delay before promotion decision can be made

King's Lynn Town face another wait before they know their fate Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town look set for another wait before their fate is decided.

The Linnets are waiting to hear whether or not they will be promoted from National League South - they are currently second, two points behind York with two games in hand.

The National League Board have said they will wait for a decision from the EFL before they decide how to settle the sporting issues, after bringing their season to a halt.

Now the EFL has announced that League One and League Two clubs will decide whether to curtail the season due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 8.

At Wednesday’s EFL Board meeting it was decided to progress with the proposal outlined last Thursday “in respect of changes to EFL Regulations in the event Season 2019/20 is curtailed in any EFL Division”.

The EFL intend to resume the Championship season when it is safe to do so and League Two clubs have indicated their preference to curtail the season, but clubs in League One remain undecided about the path forward.

A statement from the EFL read: “A decision on whether or not to curtail the season is a matter to be considered by clubs in any affected division, but only once a framework for resolving open issues in such circumstances has been agreed by all members across all divisions through a Regulation change.

“After a full and comprehensive review of the club submissions, alongside consideration of views stated at the club meetings of 13 and 15 May 2020, the Board unanimously agreed to continue with the original approach and is now proposing to call a meeting of clubs on Monday 8 June 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposals to introduce the Regulation change.

“The EFL Articles allow Member Clubs the opportunity to propose amendments to Regulations and should any club wish to propose an alternative, it must do so by submitting such a proposal by no later than 2.00pm on Tuesday 2 June 2020. The EFL will issue any notice of meeting later that day. Any such club proposals will be considered at the same meeting as the Board’s proposal.”