Search

Advanced search

Linnets boss demands to see a big improvement following defeats

22 February, 2020 - 06:00
Ian Culverhouse takes his King's Lynn Town side to Altrincham this afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse takes his King's Lynn Town side to Altrincham this afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse admits his side have got to stop "letting themselves down" after suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Lynn hot-shot Adam Marriott. Picture: Ian BurtLynn hot-shot Adam Marriott. Picture: Ian Burt

Defeats to Kidderminster and Chester have left Lynn on the back foot in pursuit of promotion although the leaders remain a point clear of York City, who have played two games more.

Lynn head to another promotion rival this afternoon as they travel to Altrincham and Culverhouse knows his side must tighten up at the back if their title bid is to get back on track.

"We've been magnificent and we've always said that wherever we finish that's where we deserve to finish," he said. "We've put ourselves in a fantastic position but we keep letting ourselves down with the goals we are giving away.

"We've got to tighten up on that and we'll be all right."

Altrincham currently sit in fifth place and will be looking to pile the pressure on Culverhouse's men at Moss Lane.

"We've got to pick ourselves up and then go again because they are a really good side," added Culverhouse to the club's YouTube channel. "It will be a really good football game but we've got to do a little bit better than the goals we gave away (at Chester)."

Lynn looked set to take victory at Chester in midweek having led twice thanks to goals from Ross Barrows and Chris Henderson. However, the home side rallied and Simon Grand struck a late winner and Culverhouse felt the enforced break thanks to Storm Dennis last weekend had left them on the back foot.

"They (Chester) are a really good side but you could see that we've had a couple of weeks off," he said. "But I think the biggest turning point was when 'Maz' (Adam Marriott) went through.

"I just don't know what the ref was thinking. He's about to shoot and he gets taken from behind. That baffled me."

Most Read

Flames rip through holiday home as man and four dogs escape

David Wixey (right, in blue coat) looks on as firefighters work to dampen down flames at his West Runton home. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Restaurant review: ‘One of the most family-friendly places to eat in Norwich’

The Stables at the Royal Norwich Picture: Shorthose Russell

‘Arrogant’ - calls for councillor to resign after walking out of BBC interview

Bill Borrett (R) has been criticised as “petulant, arrogant and disrespectful” and been asked to resign by Steve Morphew (L) after walking out of a radio interview. Photo: Denise Bradley/Bill Borrett

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Klose fitness boost for City ahead of Premier League run-in

Canaries fan Erin-Rose Craynor met City star Timm Klose at a half-term signing session at the Fan Hub at Jarrold Intersport in Norwich Picture: Neil Didsbury

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Flames rip through holiday home as man and four dogs escape

David Wixey (right, in blue coat) looks on as firefighters work to dampen down flames at his West Runton home. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We love Suffolk’ – why county is part of Woodbridge duck meat brand’s DNA

William (right) and Geoffrey Buchanan, who are joint MDs of Gressingham Foods.
Drive 24