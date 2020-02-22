Linnets boss demands to see a big improvement following defeats

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse admits his side have got to stop "letting themselves down" after suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Defeats to Kidderminster and Chester have left Lynn on the back foot in pursuit of promotion although the leaders remain a point clear of York City, who have played two games more.

Lynn head to another promotion rival this afternoon as they travel to Altrincham and Culverhouse knows his side must tighten up at the back if their title bid is to get back on track.

"We've been magnificent and we've always said that wherever we finish that's where we deserve to finish," he said. "We've put ourselves in a fantastic position but we keep letting ourselves down with the goals we are giving away.

"We've got to tighten up on that and we'll be all right."

Altrincham currently sit in fifth place and will be looking to pile the pressure on Culverhouse's men at Moss Lane.

"We've got to pick ourselves up and then go again because they are a really good side," added Culverhouse to the club's YouTube channel. "It will be a really good football game but we've got to do a little bit better than the goals we gave away (at Chester)."

Lynn looked set to take victory at Chester in midweek having led twice thanks to goals from Ross Barrows and Chris Henderson. However, the home side rallied and Simon Grand struck a late winner and Culverhouse felt the enforced break thanks to Storm Dennis last weekend had left them on the back foot.

"They (Chester) are a really good side but you could see that we've had a couple of weeks off," he said. "But I think the biggest turning point was when 'Maz' (Adam Marriott) went through.

"I just don't know what the ref was thinking. He's about to shoot and he gets taken from behind. That baffled me."