MATCHDAY LIVE: Full coverage of Alfreton Town v King's Lynn Town in the FA Cup
PUBLISHED: 14:17 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 21 September 2019
Archant
King's Lynn Town go in search of FA Cup glory this afternoon.
The Linnets travel to Alfreton Town - rivals in the National League North - for their second round qualifying game.
Alfreton are unbeaten at home, although they were beaten by Lynn in a league game at The Walks earlier this month. It was a game that saw Lynn defender Rory McAuley red-carded, and he serves the second of a three-game suspension today.
The winners will collect £6,750 in prize money. If the match is drawn the replay will be at The Walks on Tuesday, September 24, with a 7.45pm kick-off.