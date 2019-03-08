Search

Advanced search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Full coverage of Alfreton Town v King's Lynn Town in the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:17 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 21 September 2019

Alfreton Town FC Picture: Chris Lakey

Alfreton Town FC Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

King's Lynn Town go in search of FA Cup glory this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The Linnets travel to Alfreton Town - rivals in the National League North - for their second round qualifying game.

Alfreton are unbeaten at home, although they were beaten by Lynn in a league game at The Walks earlier this month. It was a game that saw Lynn defender Rory McAuley red-carded, and he serves the second of a three-game suspension today.

The winners will collect £6,750 in prize money. If the match is drawn the replay will be at The Walks on Tuesday, September 24, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Most Read

Body discovered in town park believed to be missing man

Police cordoned off an area of Ketts Park in Wymondham after a body was discovered. Picture: Submitted

New McDonald’s restaurant to create ‘at least 65 jobs and bring significant investment to the area’

The site of a future McDonalds on Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man taken to hospital after car he was working on fell on top of him

Norfolk firefighters were called to help rescue a man trapped under a car after a ramp collapsed. Photo: Denise Bradley

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man taken to hospital after car he was working on fell on top of him

Norfolk firefighters were called to help rescue a man trapped under a car after a ramp collapsed. Photo: Denise Bradley

Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries looking to carry momentum of epic win into battle with Burnley

Norwich City enjoyed a 3-2 win over Manchester City last weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Person trapped as car overturns on quiet residential street

Fire crews were called to an overturned car in Attleborough. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists