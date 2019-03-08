MATCHDAY LIVE: Full coverage of Alfreton Town v King's Lynn Town in the FA Cup

Alfreton Town FC Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town go in search of FA Cup glory this afternoon.

The Linnets travel to Alfreton Town - rivals in the National League North - for their second round qualifying game.

Alfreton are unbeaten at home, although they were beaten by Lynn in a league game at The Walks earlier this month. It was a game that saw Lynn defender Rory McAuley red-carded, and he serves the second of a three-game suspension today.

The winners will collect £6,750 in prize money. If the match is drawn the replay will be at The Walks on Tuesday, September 24, with a 7.45pm kick-off.