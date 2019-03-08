Video

FA Cup: Super-cool Marriott firing on all cylinders... even on a 'quiet' day

Adam Marriott places the ball on the penalty spot during Kings Lynn Town's draw with Gloucester City Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

He's the coolest, most relaxed player on the pitch when confronted with the decisive moment in any game - a goal-scoring opportunity.

Adam Marriott under pressure Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Adam Marriott under pressure Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Even when the nerves might be shredding for those around him, Adam Marriott is the epitome of calm - which is probably why he has nine goals to his name in 10 appearances and, like the Linnets, is proving the doubters wrong.

The step up to the National League North level was supposed to bring the chickens home to roost for player and team, but both are taking it in their stride.

It takes maximum effort - as manager Ian Culverhouse was keen to point out after last weekend's tough 2-2 draw at home to Gloucester City.

Marriott himself admitted "I haven't done much today"... but still scored both goals. The first was an early penalty, the execution of which was a microcosm of the Marriott game: a deliberate, calculated 'run-up', a stutter, the keeper moves to his left ... and Marriott fires into the opposite corner.

Adam Marriott - nine goals in 10 appearances this season for King's Lynn Town Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Adam Marriott - nine goals in 10 appearances this season for King's Lynn Town Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I don't really want to give my secrets away, but I am sure people have sussed it out now," said Marriott. "I take my time. Obviously I have the ball so I can kick it when I like. If I have to have a little stutter then hopefully the keeper moves then that's only going to work in my favour - I have a little delay and if I see the keeper move obviously I put it into the corner.

"I'm sure it won't work every time but it is going alright at the minute."

The nerveless approach served him well in time added on when Chris Henderson slipped a ball across the six-yard box and Marriott slotted home. The point was hard-won, and while Lynn may have missed centre-half Rory McAuley, they will have to try and overcome that again when they travel to league rivals Alfreton Town in a FA Cup second qualifying round game.

Chris Smith returned last weekend after missing five games through injury, and Culverhouse is confident he can make the switch seamless.

"Rory is a big character and we will miss him for the three games, but Smithy is hell of a prospect for us," he said. "This is his chance to play again - we are dipping players in and they are learning on the task as well."

There's £6,750 in prize money for the winner - if a replay is required it will be on Tuesday (7.45pm).