Search

Advanced search

Replay takes shine off the cup for Linnets

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 22 September 2019

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has plenty to think about ahead of an FA Cup replay against Alfreton Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has plenty to think about ahead of an FA Cup replay against Alfreton Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It's a conundrum that faces the best managers every year: how to respect the FA Cup - and your own supporters - without allowing it to prejudice the bread and butter stuff that sustains them on a weekly basis.

Silver lining - the FA Cup replay means Rory McAuley will be available for next weekend's big league game at York Picture: Ian BurtSilver lining - the FA Cup replay means Rory McAuley will be available for next weekend's big league game at York Picture: Ian Burt

There's more than £4,000 on offer to the winner of Tuesday night's replay at The Walks - not to be sniffed at for a club at Lynn's level, but there's more where that comes from. The FA are generous when it comes to their favourite competition.

Manager Ian Culverhouse - and club owner Stephen Cleeve - will be glad of the funds, but if they are to remain in the National League North this season, it's league points that are more important. That's longevity - the FA Cup is a fleeting glimpse of silver.

No one is turning their nose up at the replay, but the fact that Culverhouse rested influential midfielder Ryan Jarvis and the ever-improving right back, Aaron Jones, at Alfreton is a clue.

Culverhouse said: "It is just rest - giving players who haven't played many minutes a chance to get minutes in them - Ross (Barrows) and Natty (Stewart), Sonny (Carey) who started the game really, really well."

You may also want to watch:

If there was a little frustration at full-time, it was perhaps because Lynn didn't make the most of a classy and confident start to the game which saw Adam Marriott notch his 10th goal in 12 games to put Lynn ahead on 17 minutes, before the hosts levelled just before half-time.

"The boys were magnificent, they had to really dig in at times," said Culverhouse.

"I thought we started the game really well, but we didn't really impose our game on them and then we got caught up in their game a little bit, but full credit to the boys, they dug in and dug in, we rode our luck a little when they missed the penalty but we go again on Tuesday.

"And full credit to the players, they stayed with it and got a good draw in the end. This is a hard place to come.

"It is two teams that probably cancelled themselves out in the end."

Culverhouse will no doubt be hoping Michael Gash can nurse a rolled ankle back to full strength, but if there was to be a silver lining at Alfreton, it was the fact that the replay becomes the third and final game of central defender Rory McAuley's three-match suspension - meaning he is available for the trip to York.

So the draw did have some benefits.

Most Read

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips

Coast road closures start on Monday

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

BMW and tractor collide on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a collision between a BMW and tractor on Mundham Road, Loddon, on September 22. Picture: Google Maps.

Knives, drugs and drink driving: six arrested on busy night in town

Police in Kings Lynn made six arrests on a busy Saturday night in the town. Picture: Getty

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

BMW and tractor collide on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a collision between a BMW and tractor on Mundham Road, Loddon, on September 22. Picture: Google Maps.

Knives, drugs and drink driving: six arrested on busy night in town

Police in Kings Lynn made six arrests on a busy Saturday night in the town. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists