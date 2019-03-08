Replay takes shine off the cup for Linnets

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has plenty to think about ahead of an FA Cup replay against Alfreton Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It's a conundrum that faces the best managers every year: how to respect the FA Cup - and your own supporters - without allowing it to prejudice the bread and butter stuff that sustains them on a weekly basis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Silver lining - the FA Cup replay means Rory McAuley will be available for next weekend's big league game at York Picture: Ian Burt Silver lining - the FA Cup replay means Rory McAuley will be available for next weekend's big league game at York Picture: Ian Burt

There's more than £4,000 on offer to the winner of Tuesday night's replay at The Walks - not to be sniffed at for a club at Lynn's level, but there's more where that comes from. The FA are generous when it comes to their favourite competition.

Manager Ian Culverhouse - and club owner Stephen Cleeve - will be glad of the funds, but if they are to remain in the National League North this season, it's league points that are more important. That's longevity - the FA Cup is a fleeting glimpse of silver.

No one is turning their nose up at the replay, but the fact that Culverhouse rested influential midfielder Ryan Jarvis and the ever-improving right back, Aaron Jones, at Alfreton is a clue.

Culverhouse said: "It is just rest - giving players who haven't played many minutes a chance to get minutes in them - Ross (Barrows) and Natty (Stewart), Sonny (Carey) who started the game really, really well."

You may also want to watch:

If there was a little frustration at full-time, it was perhaps because Lynn didn't make the most of a classy and confident start to the game which saw Adam Marriott notch his 10th goal in 12 games to put Lynn ahead on 17 minutes, before the hosts levelled just before half-time.

"The boys were magnificent, they had to really dig in at times," said Culverhouse.

"I thought we started the game really well, but we didn't really impose our game on them and then we got caught up in their game a little bit, but full credit to the boys, they dug in and dug in, we rode our luck a little when they missed the penalty but we go again on Tuesday.

"And full credit to the players, they stayed with it and got a good draw in the end. This is a hard place to come.

"It is two teams that probably cancelled themselves out in the end."

Culverhouse will no doubt be hoping Michael Gash can nurse a rolled ankle back to full strength, but if there was to be a silver lining at Alfreton, it was the fact that the replay becomes the third and final game of central defender Rory McAuley's three-match suspension - meaning he is available for the trip to York.

So the draw did have some benefits.