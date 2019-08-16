Search

Marriott's reputation earning him special attention in King's Lynn's new adventures

16 August, 2019 - 15:57
King's Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott is getting extra attention this season Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Adam Marriott is a marked man in King's Lynn Town's fledgeling National League forays.

Jordan Richards - stepped in for the rested Ryan Jarvis in midweek Picture: Ian BurtJordan Richards - stepped in for the rested Ryan Jarvis in midweek Picture: Ian Burt

Marriott's 24-goal haul last season earned him the Golden Boot award as Lynn surged to promotion from the Southern Premier Central League.

The 28-year-old has scored twice in Lynn's first four games, including a late penalty equaliser at Brackley in midweek - and will be looking to add to that when the Linnets head to AFC Telford on Saturday.

But Marriott is already aware that he is a marked man: on the opening day at Guiseley he was surrounded by a posse of opponents who kept him out of harm's way; it's the price he has to pay for his exploits last season.

"Last year you got a bit more space," he said. "In this league they are a bit more switched on, and every team has experience so you just have to keep going and try to get on the end of things.

"I think the level is definitely better than the one we have been in. Players are sharper and more experienced. We like to test ourselves and it will be a test every week and we have just got to keep going and try to get as many points as we can."

His penalty strike at Brackley earned Lynn a point they probably didn't deserve - and the experienced striker admitted to a few nerves before he tucked it away.

"It was lucky at the end, we probably didn't deserve it," he said. "To be fair it was nice to get that chance, I hadn't had many chances throughout the game. I felt pretty nervous because I don't think we deserved it to be honest.

"They were a good team, well drilled and caused us problems. We battled well and it was nice to get the opportunity at the end and get a goal, and we move on to Saturday - it will be another tough game."

Manager Ian Culverhouse will again be without the unavailable Sonny Carey and has to decide whether or not to recall the experienced Ryan Jarvis, who was given a rest in midweek with a place on the subs' bench, with Jordan Richards starting.

"It gives other people a chance," he said. "These two games, Brackley and Telford on Saturday, are a big test for us. We have to go to Telford now and we have to play a lot better than we did, but we will go there in good heart."

Telford have four points from their opening four games, all coming at home, and sit 14th in the table, although they lost 1-0 at Hereford in midweek, three days after the Bulls were beaten by Lynn, who are seventh.

