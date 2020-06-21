Search

Marriott yet to agree deal as Linnets look to Norwich City for loan players

21 June, 2020 - 17:00
Adam Marriott has yet to agree a new deal at King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Marriott appears to be the only missing piece in Ian Culverhouse’s jigsaw as he plots promoted King’s Lynn Town’s National League campaign.

It looks likely the Linnets boss will again talk to his former club Norwich City about the possibility of taking on young loan players, particularly on the back of the successful cameo role played by Simon Power at the end of the season just finished.

Culverhouse has been quick to sign up a sizeable chunk of last season’s title-winning squad, with one addition – Alex Brown from Buxton – plus some departures, including Ryan Fryatt and Nathan Fox. Midfielder Ryan Jarvis is understood to have agreed a new deal, but not yet completed the paperwork.

But Marriott - leading scorer with 24 and 28 league goals in the past two seasons – has not yet committed his future to the Linnets and is thought to be pondering over the possibility of a last stab at full-time football. Marriott is 29 years old and has been a revelation since joining Lynn from Boston United on a two-year deal in October 2018, having also played for Cambridge United, Lincoln City and Stevenage. He would have no shortage of admirers – and if they would be tempting enough to prompt a move, Lynn would not stand on his way.

“We have made him an offer,” said Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve. “He is 29 years old and he would like to have another shot at full-time football and we would not want to take that opportunity away from him. But obviously we would love him to stay.

“He loves the club and he loves being part of the club but clearly he knows this might be his last shot at something he wants to do. He knows he plays in a team that pays to his strengths and of course, if he moved on, that might not be the case so there is that to consider as well.

“He has agreed that before making any decision he will discuss things with the manager so I guess it just depends on what comes up.”

Lynn’s relationship with Norwich City saw them bring in Alfie Payne, on a season-long loan, and Power, who made an immediate impact when he joined in January until the end of the season, although the coronavirus pandemic limited him to five starts.

“Obviously we are in discussion with Norwich City about loan options, and I would expect over the summer to bring in a couple of players on top of that” added Cleeve.

