Goal scoring... the Adam Marriott way

Adam Marriott scores King's Lynn's opener after less than 70 seconds Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Football's quite a simple game, the way Adam Marriott explains it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Marriott wheels away after scoring the first goal of the game Picture: Ian Burt Adam Marriott wheels away after scoring the first goal of the game Picture: Ian Burt

You got out on the field and try to score as many goals as you can.

If you are Adam Marriott, of course, it's even easier, because the 28-year-old is a goal machine.

A year after joining King's Lynn Town after an indifferent spell at Boston United, Marriott has made 45 league appearances and scored 35 goals, the latest his brace in the 2-2 home draw with Chester.

Goal number one was typical Marriott: goalkeeper Russ Griffiths' awful clearance helped, but just 70 seconds in the game, Marriott was as calm as you like when he slotted it past the keeper.

"I couldn't believe my luck," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Goal two was the equaliser on 76 minutes when Ross Barrows crossed from the right, Marriott, almost with his back to goal, chested it, swivelled and volleyed it home. Magnificent.

"It was all instinctive to be fair," he explained. "Roscoe just pinged it at me. I didn't really think much about it I just chested it and got my shot off as soon as I could - that's where the keeper struggles to get there, if you hit it early, hit it quickly they struggle to get it. That was probably a little bit lucky but I will take that all day."

It could have been a hat-trick, and a famous win, moments later, but Marriott shot into the side netting.

"I am gutted with that," he said. "I normally tuck them away but I will back myself all the time, but I will take the two goals - I can't be disappointed."

The quality of the opposition makes no difference to Marriott.

"I will take them against anyone to be honest," he said."After I scored I expected to get at least another one. I love scoring goals."

That's certainly been the case in the past 12 months, having found his spiritual home in west Norfolk.

"I love everything about it," he said. "Since I moved here, I just needed to get playing football again and I have got the love back for football and when you are enjoying it I think it does make it easier. I have scored goals for the last year and as long as I am here I will score a lot more."