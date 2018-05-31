Search

He’s staying! Marriott agrees deal with King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 16:57 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 17 July 2020

A familiar sight for King's Lynn Town fans - Adam Marriott celebrationg a goal Picture: Ian Burt Photography

A familiar sight for King's Lynn Town fans - Adam Marriott celebrationg a goal Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Star striker Adam Marriott has given King’s Lynn Town a massive boost by agreeing to stay at The Walks.

Marriott’s future had been up in the air, despite Lynn securing an unlikely promotion to the National League.

The 29-year-old former Lincoln City and Stevenage player was thought to want what could have been a last crack at the Football League, but has now committed his immediate future to Lynn.

Marriott – once a part of the Norwich City Academy set-up – joined Lynn from Boston United in October 2018 – signed just before Ian Culverhouse took over as manager for the second time. Since then his form has been little short of sensational, with 58 goals in just 76 appearances, in all competitions.

He scored 28 goals in 31 league appearances last season as Lynn took the National League North by storm. His prolific scoring form earned him the Golden Boot award – as well as plenty of speculation linking him with clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Key to his success was a stunning partnership forged with experienced striker Michael Gash.

The man who signed Marriott was Rob Back, now the club’s director of football but at that time joint manager.

And it was Back who has now signed one of non league football’s hottest properties for the second time.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club when I say we are truly delighted that Maz has agreed to stay with us for next season,” said Back.

“It has been a real slog to get this deal over the line, but everything is now completed, which I think is a real shot in the arm for our supporters, sponsors and everyone who has an interest in King’s Lynn Town Football Club.

“I think that secretly Adam has always wanted to stay with us here at Lynn and I think that we are now also able to offer National League football to him as well has swayed his decision.

“He’s a proven scorer and I’m looking forward to seeing him bulging the net again in our colours next season.

“I would like to thank everyone who has assisted in getting this deal arranged and confirmed.”

