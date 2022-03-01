Linnets suffer at Wrexham on St David's Day

Tommy Widdrington faces an uphill battle to keep King's Lynn Town in the Premier League - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town’s recent away resilience disappeared into the Wrexham night sky last night.

Having drawn their last two games on the road 0-0, Lynn were easily beaten by the Dragons on St David’s Day.

It changes nothing as far as position goes - they are still second from bottom - but time is fast running out and the gap between Lynn and survival shows few signs of being bridged.

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington made three changes to the team beaten at home by Maidenhead on Saturday, with Aaron Jones, Tyler Denton and Munashe Sundire coming in for Josh Barrett, Brett McGavin and the injured Theo Widdrington.

It was a side jammed with defenders, but the Linnets found themselves 2-0 down at half-time. Both goals came in a similar fashion, a long ball over the top to a team-mate in acres of space. Jordan Davies got the first on 11 minutes, with Paul Mullins adding a second just after the half-hour mark.

Wrexham: Lainton, Hall-Johnson, Hayden, Tozer, Cleworth, McFadzean (Hosannah 77), J Jones, Young, Davies (McAlinden 34), Mullin, Palmer. Subs not used: Dibble, Jarvis, Ponticelli. Goals: Davies 11, Mullin 32

King's Lynn Town: P Jones, Barrows, Coulson, Phipps (Fernandez 83), A Jones, Hickman (Linton 66), Hargreaves, Denton (Barrett 79), Sundire, Scott, Omotayo. Subs not used: Bowry, Walker.

Attendance: 8,178 (34 from King's Lynn).



