OFF: King's Lynn Town v Woking postponed
Published: 1:01 PM February 15, 2022
Updated: 1:13 PM February 15, 2022
- Credit: Ian Burt
King's Lynn Town's game against Woking on Tuesday night has been called off - for the second time.
Officials made the decision after a 12.30pm pitch inspection, called because of the forecast heavy rain.
Lynn had originally been scheduled to play Woking on January 8 but that game was called off at late notice, also because of a waterlogged pitch.
Lynn are next in action at home to Bromley on Saturday.