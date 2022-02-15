OFF: King's Lynn Town v Woking postponed

King's Lynn Town's game against Woking has been called off, for the second time - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's game against Woking on Tuesday night has been called off - for the second time.

Officials made the decision after a 12.30pm pitch inspection, called because of the forecast heavy rain.

Lynn had originally been scheduled to play Woking on January 8 but that game was called off at late notice, also because of a waterlogged pitch.

Lynn are next in action at home to Bromley on Saturday.



