Linnets come up short again

King’s Lynn Town’s relegation battle became even harder as they dropped more points.

The Linnets need to win their home games, no matter the quality of the opposition, and another slip-up at The Walks, after successive home defeats, make the odds of a return to the feeder leagues almost inevitable.

Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington made five changes to the team which surrendered a two-goal lead to draw at Wrexham at the weekend. Out went injured pair Ross Barrows and Olly Scott, plus Dan Bowry, Aaron Jones and Munashe Sundire, who were on the bench. In came skipper Michael Clunan, Luis Fernandez, Jak Hickman, Brett McGavin and Gold Omotayo.

Lynn had the first opportunity, on 10 minutes, Tyler Denton’s cross from the left finding Gold Omotayo, who nodded it across to strike partner Malachi Linton, whose header was saved down low by keeper Craig Ross.

Josh Barrett tested Ross with a low free-kick from the left which evaded everyone – one nick was probably all it needed to put Lynn ahead.

The hosts were growing into the game, and Linton tried his luck from range, forcing the keeper to punch clear.

Woking were way ahead on the corner count, but for such a big team they struggled to take advantage.

Nicke Kabambe glanced a header wide of Paul Jones’s left post, and Denton came up with a goal-saving block as the visitors threatened to rewrite Widdrington’s half-time team talk. That it was goalless at the break had as much to do with the lack of finishing quality as the defensive abilities.

Woking almost brought some finishing class to the proceedings early in the second half: firstly, Inih Effiong fired a shot against the post and then, minutes later, the dangerous Tyreke Johnson broke free but, under pressure and with only Jones to beat, slid his effort past the far post.

It was a wake-up call for Lynn – ad there was a bigger one soon after when Woking broke down the left and Oliver Pendlebury had time and space to shoot – but got it all wrong and prodded the ball out of play.

Max Kretzschmar then forced Jones into a save as Woking threatened again. The pressure was really on the hosts, but defensively Lynn looked pretty sound.

Lynn’s first chance of the half came on 67 minutes when Barrett did well on the right of the area, got a ball across goal which took a deflection but was hooked off the line by David Longe-King.

Lynn needed to take encouragement from that rare threat; some pinball in the visitors’ area raised the volume from the terraces and prompted a mini spell of pressure, but Lynn were running out of time.

Josh Coulson and Luis Fernandez were called into rearguard action twice in the space of a minute as Lynn resumed defensive duties.

Clunan dug one out from 25 yards but it was straight at the keeper and another attempt way wide.

It could have been worse for Lynn but Effiong blasted a shot over as the game moved into added time – something which Lynn don’t have enough of.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Hickman, Fernandez, Coulson, Denton, Clunan, Hargreaves, McGavin (Sundire 72), Barrett, Linton (Charles 87), Omotayo. Subs not used: Bowry, Jones, Walker.

Woking: Ross, Casey, Champion, Diarra, Nwabuokei, Effiong, Kretzschmar (Allarakhia 69), Johnson (Loza 62), Kabamba, Longe-King, Pendlebury. Subs not used: Smith, McNerney, Oakley.

Att: 703