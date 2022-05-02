News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match Report

National League

Woking F.C

0

King's Lynn Town F.C

3

Omotayo 45

Denton 85

Charles 90

Linnets lift spirits with away victory

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:18 PM May 2, 2022
Tyler Denton was on target for King's Lynn Town at Woking

Tyler Denton was on target for King's Lynn Town at Woking - Credit: Ian Burt

Tyler Denton and Ken Charles scored their first goals of the season to seal victory for King's Lynn Town.

Denton struck with five minutes remaining with Charles on target deep into time added on, after Gold Omotayo had put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time.

It may prove to be cold comfort for the Linnets - it was their first game since relegation was confirmed at the weekend.

Omotayo's goal was his fifth in the last six games and came at the perfect time - he made the most of an error in the home defence before rounding the keeper to score.

Denton's late insurance goal owed much to Cameron Hargreaves, who ran in behind the Woking backline and played the ball across to the unmarked defender, who had a simple job at the back post.

Charles replaced Josh Barrett in time added on and three minutes later made it 3-0 when he took advantage of a short pass, took the ball around the keeper and into the net from an acute angle.


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

