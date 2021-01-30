King's Lynn Town undone after poor first half

Published: 5:33 PM January 30, 2021

King’s Lynn Town were beaten by two first-half goals – and a masterclass by visiting keeper Christian Dibble.

A lacklustre opening half had put Lynn firmly on the back foot - and a determined second-half performance had everything but a goal. And that was all down to Dibble – son of former Manchester City keeper Andy – who twice denied Michael Gash within the space of 60 seconds before leaving Adam Marriott with his head in his hands.

Manager IanCulverhouse made two changes to the team which started at Dagenham a week ago, Tyler Denton making his first start for the club at left back, coming in for Ross Barrows. Alex Kiwomya was missing with a hamstring injury so there was a recall for captain Michael Clunan.

Wroxham got off to a better start and Archie Mair was quickly put to work – first saving a Fiacre Kelleher header, although an offside flag was raised, and then getting down smartly to his right to prevent a shot by Luke Young.

Lynn were struggling to get much possession in the opening exchanges, and went behind on eight minutes, a cross from the right not cleared, a deflected shot then falling to left back Jamie Reckord who slid it across Mair and into the bottom right corner.

Action from King's :Lynn Town's home defeat by Wrexham - Credit: Ian Burt

It was 2-0 on 26 minutes, when Luke Young floated in a free-kick from the left and Adi Yussuf tucked it home from close range at the far post. There was touch of similarity with the goals, but Lynn won’t be happy at the free-kick that led to the second when referee Simon Mather looked to be over-zealous in his assessment of a challenge by Ryan Jarvis.

Lynn’s best effort came minutes before half-time when Gash took aim from 12 yards only to see Reece Hall-Johnson block his effort on the line.

It would have been a perfect time to score – instead Culverhouse had to work out a way to drag Lynn back into the game with 45 minutes left.

Lynn started the second half with more urgency, Marriott glancing a header from Ryan Jarvis’s cross over the bar.

Wrexham were indebted to keeper Christian Dibble for two superb saves in the space of a minute.

King played the ball into half-time sub Dayle Southwell who knocked it wide to Gash on the right of the area. Gash’s shot had power and accuracy, but Dibble turned it over for a corner. Gash got his head to the flag-kick, but Dibble somehow clawed it away.

Marriott was next to suffer on 68 minutes when the keeper dived full length to his left to deny the striker.

But ultimately, Wrexham’s red wall did enough to deny the Linnets.





King's Lynn Town: Mair, Jones, Callan-McFadden, Smith, Denton, Richards, Jarvis (Gyasi 72), Clunan (Southwell 46), King, Gash, Marriott (Mitchell 80). Subs: McAuley, Kelly.

Wrexham: Dibble, Hall-Johnson (Rutherford 69), Carrington, Kelleher, Horsfield, Reckord, Davies, Harris, Young, Thomas, Yussuf (Ponticelli 63). Subs: Durrell, Jarvis, Redmond.

Goals: Reckord 8, Yussuf 26