Behind the scenes plan could see Linnets play on - but for how long?

Published: 4:56 PM February 27, 2021

Delight for Cameron King, right, after scoring for King's Lynn Town against Weymouth - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town’s next move in the National League season remains up in the air.

The Linnets were expected to call a halt to their season after Saturday’s game against fellow strugglers Weymouth.

However, it is believed that behind the scenes plans are being put into place that will see the Linnets fulfil their fixture at Notts County on Tuesday night, and possibly the rest of the season.

If that is the case it would mean a number of players being placed on furlough while others could be asked to take a pay cut.

Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve has said he cannot continue to fund the cub without income from gate receipts, with no grant aid available and loans a risk he refuses to take.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse made two changes to the side which beat Barnet 5-12 in midweek, with central defender Rory McAuley injured and suspended and Ross Barrows also out with a hamstring problem. In came Tai Fleming and Chris Smith.

Tyler Denton had to be alert to clear a cross from Sean Shields in the early moments, but Lynn quickly responded, Cameron King leading a charge that took him from box to box before laying it left to Denton who was only denied a shot by a timely tackle by Brennan Camp.

Lynn went behind on 12 minutes when Andrew Dallas was fed perfectly by Calvin Brooks in the left channel and slid the ball under Archie Mair.

Sean Shields then headed over when he should have scored as Lynn switched off.

King was running the show for Lynn, teeing up Alex Kiwomya whose effort was blocked as both players were guilty of taking too many touches.

Michael Gash headed into the keeper’s hands from the resulting corner as Lynn asserted some authority.

The equaliser came on 29 minutes when King set up Denton on the left of the area for a low shot into the bottom right corner.

But inexplicably Lynn gifted Weymouth a second goal within a minute - it was a time when an old-fashioned hoof was required to clear the ball from the area, but Lynn gifted possession and Andreas Robinson fired it home from 25 yards.

Adam Marriot should have levelled with a header from six yards out but steered his effort wide.

The game had an end of season feel about it – and for Lynn that may well be the case of course.

Another goal was inevitable and it arrived on 35 minutes with some lovely footwork in the area by Marriott and King, who slid it past keeper Ethan Ross.

All square at the interval, and it seemed odds on that there would be more goals on the way.

Shields almost set the ball rolling on 49 minutes but his right-foot shot across goal grazed the far post.

Gash headed straight at the keeper from Fleming’s cross but it was the visitors who were more threatening in the early stages.

Chances were rare for Lynn but Kiwomya should have done better than scuff the ball from 10 yards after King cut it back.

Keeper Ross twice denied Gash in the closing stages, tipping one header over and then clawing another goalbound effort away.

King’s Lynn Town: Mair, Fleming, Callan-McFadden, Smith, Denton, Clunan, King, Carey, Kiwomya (Richards 80), Gash, Marriott (Southwell 69). Subs not used: Gyasi, Jarvis, Mitchell.

Weymouth: Ross, Camp, McCarthy, Thomson (Cooke 77), Robinson, Brooks (Luque 69), Dallas, Mensah, Revan, Harfield, Shields. Subs not used: Fonkeu, Leslie-Smith, Ngalo.







