No family favourites insists Linnets boss

Tommy Widdrington says there will be no favours coming from the sidelines if son Theo makes his King’s Lynn Town debut on Boxing Day.

Theo has moved to The Walks on a one-month loan deal from Havant &Waterlooville, with his father saying he fills a missing gap in midfield.

Brett McGavin - sidelined by Covid - Credit: Ian Burt

By coincidence, he also fills a gap in the squad after Brett McGavin, on loan from League One Ipswich Town, provided negative tests Monday and Tuesday ahead of training but didn't feel well on Wednesday and subsequently tested positive.

“He won't be with us for the next week or 10 days but he wasn't in contact with any of the players after he left here so we are al good part from him," said Tommy Widdrington ahead of the home clash against Notts County.

The manager expects defenders Kyle Callan-McFadden and Luis Fernandez to return, which frees up Ethan Coleman for a possible return to midfield duties after a stint in the backline.

Kyle Callan-McFadden is back in contention for the Boxing Day home game against Notts County - Credit: Ian Burt

“It means it will be stronger behind me which means it will be stronger in front of me, which is all good,” said Widdrington, who also welcomes back Munashe Sundire but is still without Arthur Iontton.

While there was a mix of good and bad news when the manager spoke to the media, the intriguing question was around his son – although father quickly swiped away any suggestions of a bit of family over-indulgence at Christmas.

“Let me tell you this, I have done it in spite of him being my son, not because he is my son,” said the Lynn boss.

“That is an insignificant thing for me. I think he has got qualities that we need in the team and he hasn’t got certain things that we already have in the team so he will be a good dovetail fit for what I see us playing like.

“He has got a bit of steel about him – he has got attributes that I don’t see in the group. Will he play 90 minutes every game? Not yet – bit like Josh Barrett. The ability and thought process is there but he will need introducing and feeding into the group, but I am happy with what I have got and I think he is a good addition.”

There may be another new face on the way, with a left-sided player on Widdrington’s radar.

He said: “I have got a lad who has trained all week, at his own expense. He has come down from the north-east and done very, very well. I am hopefully going to have a chat with him after training and encourage him to stay a little bit longer and possibly be a part of the game on Sunday.”

The pandemic has claimed Lynn’s scheduled trip to Grimsby Town on Tuesday – but that could be a blessing in disguise.

“It’s a bit of a relief to be honest with out,” he said. “I don’t think three games in six days is good for anybody at any level.

“The fact we are playing Sunday and now the following Saturday is probably welcome.”

Widdrington has had his first full week with the players and admits he is getting to know them better – and beginning to formulate plans for the new year.

“I think the touch time, not just on the grass but when we are eating and when we are socialising together I am getting to know a few more characteristics, which is really important for me so there are things shaping in my mind that they don’t know about but I do so that when January comes I’ve got one or two things now that I think I will push on and try to do because I have made my mind up with one or two of the lads.

“It’s been good - I haven’t tried to change the world, I have just tried to put some positive thinking and some competitive thoughts in their minds.

“They are very good when they have got the ball this lot, but they are not very good when they haven’t got the ball.”