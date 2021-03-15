Why Linnets' season is far from over

Published: 1:39 PM March 15, 2021

The season is effectively over for King’s Lynn Town – but Kyle Callan-McFadden insists there is plenty to play for.

Relegation from the National League is now off the table and with a big group of players out because of injury and furlough – in many cases both – finishing as high up the table as possible isn’t the only target.

Lynn follow last weekend’s home defeat against leaders Sutton with the visit of second-placed Hartlepool on Tuesday night – followed by a long haul to third-placed Torquay United on Saturday.

It’s quite a week for a team which, in normal circumstances, would be in the middle of a relegation fight, but Callan-McFadden sees it as an opportunity to learn for next season.

“It is a good challenge to take it on,” said the former Norwich City academy player, who joined Lynn last November after leaving Sligo Rovers.

“You want to play against the best teams in the league, and challenge yourself personally, and as a team, but they are coming thick and fast – we have just got to keep going.

King's Lynn Town youngster Tai Fleming challenges for the ball against Sutton United - Credit: Ian Burt

“Me coming new into this league as well, it probably took me a few games to get going and I’ve probably found my feet now, and we have a few young boys in there like Tai Fleming who has been doing well at right back. It’s big for him now, he is going to get a lot of games so next season he knows the league.

“For us as a team it is good for us to get to know the league as well. Obviously the boys who have been put on furlough, they are experienced lads anyway so they probably have that inkling about them for the league next year.

“It is a good learning curve for a few of the lads and we are relishing it.

“It is brilliant for them, it is going to help develop them here or whether they go further - you look at Sonny (Carey), who has been absolutely flying in the last couple of weeks. He has taken it on, he is showing great leadership for such a young lad, because he has to. There is a small squad in there, 13 lads, so we are all pulling in one direction and all up for the fight.”

Sonny Carey - in top form for King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

The 25-year-old speaks as one of the constants in an ever-changing world at The Walks, one of the few senior players unaffected by either the injury curse which has cut a swathe through Lynn’s defensive ranks, and ineligible for the furlough scheme.

This week's fixtures will hold few fears for a team which has more than held its own against the league’s finest this season – including last weekend, when only a defensive error allowed Sutton to score the only goal of the game.

“I think the last few games we have put in a good shift, good performances as well, and I think with what is going on at the minute you can’t fault anyone in that dressing room, from the gaffer down to all the lads,” he said.

“Since I have been here, I don’t think any teams have played us off the park, knocked the ball and cut us open. Set plays is probably an issue for us at the minute, and we are conceding from mistakes, but with what is going on you can’t fault anyone.

“We just have to keep turning up and rolling our sleeves up and be ready for what is ahead.”

Hartlepool will be without former Canaries Academy player Timi Odusina at The Walks after he was red-carded in the draw against Eastleigh on Saturday.

Pool head south defending a seven-game unbeaten run, while the Linnets are without a win in five.

The match kicks off at 7pm.



