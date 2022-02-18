Lynn boss eyes loan exits

Tommy Widdrington says he wants no repeat of the first-half performance against Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington says he will try to send some of his King’s Lynn Town fringe players out on loan in the next few days.

The King’s Lynn Town boss has brought in a number of players since his arrival in November, leaving a few regulars from the previous managerial regime watching from the stands.

The weather may dictate whether Lynn actually to get step out on to the pitch to face Bromley on Saturday afternoon – but Widdrington looks set to be busy anyway.

“We haven’t got that many injuries, we have got one or two lads who I’ve identified as not being involved on a regular basis who I have suggested to go out on loan, but may seem fit to sit,” he said.

“That’s their prerogative, but I’m not going to make it comfortable for people who aren’t involved going forward. I just think we need all hands to the pump and if you’re not in and around it, you need to be in and around it somewhere else, because when I do turn to you, you need to be fit and ready to go.

“The level we are at we can send people out on loan for a month at a time and I’ve got three or four that I think should be out playing football somewhere else.

“So that is something I am going to work hard to get done in the next couple of days.”

A 9am pitch inspection will decide whether the Bromley game goes ahead, but Widdrington will want to see a quick response after the disappointment of last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Altrincham.

Part of that downturn in performance may, it turns out, have been down to illness.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but I think there was a general unwellness around the place last weekend which transmitted, I think, to the first 45 minutes,” Widdrington told the club’s official YouTube channel.

“But the stars will tell you we should have got something from that game. It was a disappointment last week – I don’t want to make excuses but we don’t want to see one of those halves again, between now and the end of the season, because I think we are working as a staff, and as players, to try and get back to it quickly.”

Zain Walker is out of contention for the game against Bromley because of Covid - Credit: Ian Burt

Central defender Kyle Callan-McFadden will be absent because of a back problem, while Zain Walker is out after testing positive for Covid.

Linnets defender Tai Fleming will remain on loan with Lowestoft Town until the end of the season. Fleming moved to Crown Meadow in August.











