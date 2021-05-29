Gash on target as he makes an emotional farewell

Published: 2:24 PM May 29, 2021

Football took a back seat at The Walks as two stalwarts said their goodbyes.

Michael Gash and the injured Ryan Jarvis were given a guard of honour by players from both sides before the action on the final day of the season began.

Gash got on the scoresheet, much to the delight of the crowd and exited to a standing ovation seven minutes from time. The fact Lynn battled back from 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 down simply macde it an even more emotional afternoon at The Walks.

Gash could quite easily have set the ball rolling after just six minutes but missed an absolute sitter from just a few yards out after the ball was teed by up Alex Babos. Given the nature of the occasion, there was not one complaint.

There was a pre-season feel about proceedings, not least when Shots had three attempts in goal within the space of a few seconds, failing to score thanks to some excellent blocking and agility by keeper Theo Richardson.

Sonny Carey wriggled his way into the area only to be denied by a superb save by Mitch Walker.

But it was Aldershot who drew first blood, on 20 minutes, Lewis Kinsella curling in a lovely cross from the left and the unmarked Toby Edser stroking it home.

Chike Kandi made it 2-0 on 37 minutes, intercepting Michael Clunan’s wayward pass and sliding it past Richardson.

The final farewell - Michael Gash celebrates his first-half goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Two minutes before half-time and with Lynn looking distinctly second best, Gash struck, getting on to a long ball into the left channel and deftly clipped it over keeper Walker from the edge of the area.

Lynn then drew level on 57 minutes when Simeon Jackson netted from the penalty spot after a foul on Gyasi.

Minutes later Aldershot were ahead again, Kodi Lyons-Foster resisting Ross Barrows’ challenge, turning and slotting home from six yards.

Jackson then got his second on 66 minutes when his attempted ball across the area was blocked – and he grabbed his second bite of the cherry by rifling it into the net with his left foot.

Lyons-Foster then added a fourth for the visitors on 73 minutes, heading home Kinsella’s deep free-kick before Tai Fleming headed home from a corner to earn Lynn a point - and a season that many will want to forget was finally consigned to the history books.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Fleming, Barrows, Denton, Clunan, Babos (Kiwomya 46), Carey, Gyasi, Jackson (Gascoigne 76), Gash (Guimdio-Tsaguim 83). Subs not used: Payne.

Aldershot: Walker, Fowler, Lyons-Foster, Bettamer, Kandi, Panayiotou (Miller 79), Whittingham, Edser (Wylie 52), Ogier, Kinsella, Tanner (Rabbetts 90). Subs not used: Hall, Hinds, Rabbetts.

Attendance: 881