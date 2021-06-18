Heacham help solve Linnets' training ground problem

Published: 4:26 PM June 18, 2021

Some of the facilities at Heacham which will now be used by King's Lynn Town - Credit: Chris Lakey

King’s Lynn Town have turned to Heacham to help solve their issues over finding a suitable training ground.

The Linnets will use the Anglian Combination side’s facilities for training as they begin preparations for the new National League season.

Lynn, who will be full time next season, will have full use of the ground, 3G pitch, changing rooms and canteen when manager Ian Culverhouse begins putting his players through their paces next month.

Linnets director of football Rob Back said: “It is an exciting time for the football club as we all look forward to going full time.

“The club has been active now over many months looking for a venue within the King’s Lynn area and at present, that search continues. We have been speaking with Heacham for a couple of weeks now and to finally come to an arrangement is great news and a big relief.

“We are very lucky that Heacham are allowing us to use their fantastic facilities which has to be one of the best in the county.

“As part of the partnership we now also have a platform for our younger players to gain some senior football experience now that we no longer run an under-21s side. I personally wish to place on record my thanks to all at Heacham Football club who have made this happen, especially Ross McNeill, David Page and David Griggs.”

Heacham have come to the aid of King's Lynn Town - Credit: Chris Lakey

Heacham manager David Griggs added: “As a club we are very happy to forge further links with King’s Lynn Town Football Club, having previously had a tie-up with the Linnets youth team. We are over the moon that they have thought of us as a club and somewhere that could possibly help them out.

“This probably just goes to show how far we have come as a club. Further improvements will continue to take place thanks to David Page and our wonderful committee members. We welcome Ian and his team to our club and hope that we can provide them with a base to really kick on in the National League.”