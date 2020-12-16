King's Lynn Town to face Alfreton in FA Trophy after Bedford pull out

Published: 6:16 PM December 16, 2020

Paul Bastock and King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse - their team are in the FA Cup first round draw on Monday Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

King’s Lynn Town will travel to Alfreton in the third round of the FA Trophy on Saturday after Bedford Town pulled out of the competition.

It means Ian Culverhouse’s side will miss out on coming up against former Linnets Gary Setchell and Alex Street after several of their players contracted coronavirus.

Bedford’s clash against Alfreton was called off on Tuesday night and the club have made the decision to pull out of the competition.

A club statement said: “Bedford Town FC can confirm we have withdrawn from this season's Buildbase FA Trophy. Since receiving news of a player testing positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the club have had the whole squad tested. Unfortunately, today we can confirm that several more players have tested positive. In addition to this, a member of the management has also received a positive result.

“Unfortunately, this leaves us in an impossible position to field a side on Saturday for the re-arranged fixture at Alfreton Town. We have informed them and the FA of our decision, and would like to place on record our thanks to them for their understanding and assistance over the last few days.

You may also want to watch:

“The club understand how frustrating this must be for our supporters, having enjoyed much success on the road in the FA Trophy this season. However, as a club, we have agreed that the safety of our team, club and society as a whole must come first. Hence our decision to withdraw from the competition.”