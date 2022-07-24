So what's Tommy learned about his team so far?

Opinion

“It’s all positive at the minute... it doesn’t mean anything, but it’s good for me and my mindset in terms of approach to the next game...”

And so summed up Tommy Widdrington the feelings of many a manager in pre-season: it’s not real, but you can take out of it exactly what you want to.

So what will the Lynn boss have learned so far this summer? It’s perhaps best to look at the games against Norwich City, MK Dons and Peterborough – a defeat, a draw and a win - because they are the ones that have tested Lynn the most. Widdrington won’t be jumping up and down, issuing challenges to allcomers on the basis of three good performances. The games are unreliable litmus tests given the opposition's status in the EFL, way above Lynn’s station, and their own attitude and approach to playing at The Walks.

Josh Coulson - quality addition to the Linnets' defence - Credit: Ian Burt

DEFENCE

Keeper Paul Jones was excellent against Posh, winning a personal duel with Jack Marriott hands down (or up and to the side). “He’s a class act isn’t he?” said Widdrington. He certainly is.

Linnets stopper Paul Jones - Credit: Ian Burt

Widdrington has preferred a back three (or five, whichever way you look at it). Aaron Jones and Tyler Denton wide, with Adam Crowther, Josh Coulson and Dan Bowry in the middle. Jones has made way at times for an Aussie trialist. But that looks a good back line. Coulson is guiding young Crowther through it – which is no bad thing. Coulson will be one of the best defenders in the league this season, Jones and Denton are class.

Kyle Callan-McFadden - on his way back after back surgery - Credit: Ian Burt

And don’t forget, Kyle Callan-McFadden is waiting in the wings after a long-standing back problem... he really will be like a new signing.

MIDFIELD

Aaron Jones - right-sided player who can definitely do a turn in midfield - Credit: Ian Burt

Another mention of Aaron Jones, who moved to centre mid in the second half against Posh and was excellent. That defensive role is where Lynn are a little short – Theo Widdrington does the job well enough and has some excellent raking passes in him, but his manager needs more options. Olly Scott is a classy left-sided midfielder, Cameron Hargreaves a bundle of energy. We haven’t seen too much of Josh Barrett this summer, but if he stays fit, Lynn have NLN’s Gazza. Michael Clunan? He's just being Michael Clunan, which is fairly brilliant at the moment..

ATTACK

Gold Omotayo - the striker looks refreshed ahead of the new season - Credit: Ian Burt

Zane Walker deserved his winner against Posh. “I was delighted for Zane to score the goal, I thought he was excellent when he came on, both on and off the ball,” said Widdrington. Perhaps needs a run of games, because in truth, we haven’t seen the best of him. Jordan Ponticelli and Ben Stephens are newcomers with limited game time – judgment deferred on those two. Then there’s Gold Omotayo, who is looking the part, as he did at the back end of last season. His headed goal against MK Dons was superb. He’s using his strength more, therefore holding the ball up much better. Gold could be the star of the show.

Not all players available to Widdrington get a mention, of course, but it’s hard to assess someone like, say, Tyler Knowles, without knowing what role he has to play this season – and on the back of little playing time. Suffice to say, he looked very assured when he came on against Posh, a game the younger lads helped see out extremely well. That’ll be another bonus for the manager, knowing that there’s fresh blood coming through that could one day do a job.

Where does that leave us? A little bit wiser, but with more hope than real answers. The signs look good, so far. Just depends how seriously you take pre-season results and performances.



